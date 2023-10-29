Vinicius Jr: LaLiga investigating alleged racist abuse of Real Madrid winger in El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in Saturday's El Clasico at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium; Vinicius Jr is alleged to have been racially abused when substituted late in the second half; LaLiga says it is investigating and Barcelona will also "investigate any racist insult"

Vinicius Jr was substituted in injury time of Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Saturday

LaLiga is investigating allegations of racist abuse directed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior during El Clasico on Saturday at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

The abuse is alleged to have happened when Vinicius was substituted at the end of the second half during Real's 2-1 victory over Barcelona in which Jude Bellingham scored twice.

"La Liga has been working from the outset to identify the individuals involved in making racist insults and will file the relevant charges as is always the case," the league said.

"We are in direct contact with the police and FC Barcelona."

Real Madrid are yet to comment but Barcelona said: "We will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid."

Incidents of racist abuse towards Vinicius: September 2022 - Atletico Madrid fans sing racist songs towards Vinicius outside their Wanda Metropolitano stadium before Real Madrid played them.

December 2022 - Vinicius appears to be racially abused at Valladolid after being substituted.

January 2023 - An effigy of Vinicius is hung from a bridge near the club's training ground before a game against Atletico Madrid.

February 2023 - Mallorca fans filmed allegedly racially abusing Vinicius during a game against Real.

March 2023 - La Liga says "intolerable racist behaviour was once again observed against Vinicius" against Barcelona and reports the racist insults to the Barcelona Court of Instruction.

May 2023 - Vinicius suffers racist abuse against Valencia. Three people are later detained in connection with the abuse.

October 2023 - Sevilla supporter ejected from their match with Real after allegedly directing racist abuse towards Vinicius

October 2023 - LaLiga investigating allegations of racist abuse directed at Vinicius during El Clasico.

Only last week, a Sevilla supporter was ejected from their match with Real after allegedly directing racist abuse towards Vinicius, who praised the club for taking swift action.

The Brazilian also highlighted how it was the 19th occasion he had been racially abused.

Earlier this month he gave evidence in the trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him during a game in May at Estadio Mestalla.