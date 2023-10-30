 Skip to content

Georgia Stanway: Ballon d'Or nominee and England international disappointed to miss ceremony

Ahead of Monday night's Ballon d'Or awards hosted in Paris, nominee Georgia Stanway expresses disappointment at not being able to attend due to international games: "If it was planned a little bit better, then maybe it would be easier for a lot of female footballers to be there"

Monday 30 October 2023 13:53, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Georgia Stanway will miss the Ballon d'Or ceremony due to England commitments

Georgia Stanway expressed disappointment at not being able to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

Stanway is part of an England quartet including Mille Bright, Rachel Daly and Mary Earps named as nominees for the women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best female footballer in 2023.

All four players contributed to the Lionesses reaching the World Cup final this year, where Spain defeated England 1-0.

England&#39;s goalkeeper Mary Earps holds the Golden Glove trophy after the final of Women&#39;s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Image: England's goalkeeper Mary Earps was a standout player for England in the 2023 World Cup and received the Golden Glove

The awards are set to be announced on Monday evening in Paris, but due to the Lionesses being away to Belgium in a Nations League match, the England nominees will not be able to attend.

Stanway says it is frustrating the Ballon d'Or ceremony was not "planned a little bit better".

Trending

"It's unfortunate we couldn't be there," Stanway said. "That's something we spoke as a player group (about), and we just kind of said it would be nice in the future if it wasn't on a matchday minus one, so that we could enjoy the experience.

"It is (frustrating), because it's potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You never know if you're ever going to get selected for such an accolade like that again, so it would be really nice to enjoy the experience and be there and feel like a star amongst the stars.

Also See:

"If it was planned a little bit better, then maybe it would be easier for a lot of female footballers to be there."

Stanway also expressed her delight regarding her nomination, she said: "It's very cool, and nice to get the accolade as well as a lot of the team-mates in the Lionesses.

"There's a few people I would also add to the list who have had very, very successful years. It's a real achievement to be amongst those names."

Asked for her additional thoughts on the matter, and on there only being a single female Ballon d'Or category, England boss Sarina Wiegman added: "You hope that develops too.

Sarina Wiegman is set to face her native Netherlands
Image: England coach Sarina Wiegman hopes for more development in the women's game with only one women's category at this year's Ballon d'Or

"We talk about the planning now. Everyone is working so hard and of course, we have to do a job, that's what we're here for.

"So you can't attend that, and it would be really nice if things like that are organised so that players have the opportunity to join too."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, Cricket World Cup and more this week