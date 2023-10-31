Warning: Some readers may be offended by some of the content in this piece. We have removed repeated references to racist gestures and language, to try to minimise offence, while remaining true to the court proceedings

Rio Ferdinand: Jury deliberating verdict on alleged racist abuse at former Man Utd and England defender by Wolves fan

Rio Ferdinand is said to have been subjected to racist abuse at a Premier League match between Wolves and Man Utd two and a half years ago

Rio Ferdinand has described how he felt "sick" and "distressed" at being told a supporter had been removed from a stadium for allegedly making racist gestures toward him.

Ferdinand was working as a pundit for BT Sport during Wolves vs Manchester United in May 2021 when the abuse is alleged to have happened.

Jamie Arnold, 32, of Norton Bridge, Staffordshire, is accused of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress towards former Manchester Utd and England footballer Ferdinand. He denies all charges.

Giving evidence on the second day of the trial, Ferdinand spoke of his excitement at being back inside a football stadium for the first time after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and said his interactions with Wolves supporters were "jovial and good-natured, a little bit of banter, mostly through body language," and that nothing was concerning him during most of the game.

Ferdinand, when asked by the prosecution if he had seen or heard anything that amounted to racial abuse, replied: "No."

He revealed to the court that he was made aware at half-time by a close protection guard that someone had been removed from the ground because they had been making alleged racist gestures towards him.

Ferdinand said: "I felt sick if I'm honest. First time I'd gone back into a stadium in a long time, it's not what you expect… I've had this before when growing up, I don't expect it in football."

Ferdinand was asked if it hurt him: "Yes, it throws you. I was distressed and had to go on live TV. I wasn't expecting to have to do that… It's not what I want to do, my kids had to watch that."

Defendant Arnold, a Wolves fan, was also questioned and admitted that he made a gesture toward Ferdinand but denied that he had intended to insult him due to his race.

Mr Arnold told the court that he was trying to offend Ferdinand but it was not meant to be racist.

The jury will continue their deliberations on Wednesday morning.