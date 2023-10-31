Manchester United need more than £15m to sack Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United would need to cough up more than £15m to sack Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are set to trigger the 12-month extension in Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract as negotiations over a new long-term deal stall.

David Moyes hopes West Ham fans give "impeccable" Declan Rice the welcome he deserves.

THE SUN

John Terry has revealed he was rejected by Newcastle and two League One clubs after leaving Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe has been tipped to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager by former Three Lions striker Peter Crouch.

DAILY MAIL

Footballers could drop out of the Saudi World Cup over workload issues, the head of the PFA has warned.

David Gold's daughter Vanessa has announced that she would consider selling part of her 25 per cent shares in the club if the right offer came along.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been hit with a fresh injury blow after revealing defender Sven Botman could join his list of 'longer term' absentees.

Tanguy Ndombele had a furious late-night bust-up with Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after the on-loan Spurs midfielder ordered a burger at the team hotel following their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, according to reports in Turkey.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves are set to avoid future punishment by the Premier League after their remarkable £140m summer sale of players.

THE TIMES

Maheta Molango's annual salary as the chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association has risen by a staggering 30 per cent, with the union linking the increase - to £650,000 - to the cost of living crisis.

A stake of up to 10 per cent in West Ham United has been put up for sale by Vanessa Gold, the daughter of the club's late joint-chairman David Gold, and has drawn interest from international investors. Club insiders believe the opportunity may attract an offer from Qatar after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani's failed bid to buy Manchester United.

THE GUARDIAN

Warren Gatland has decided not to continue as head coach of the British and Irish Lions, and recommended Andy Farrell as his successor.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are running the rule over a Manchester United youngster who once scored a stunning David Beckham-style goal from his own half. Adam Berry, 17, is a winger/attacking midfielder who has been called up to England under-16s and under-17s squad in the past.

Rangers defender Borna Barisic has been axed by Croatia after their disastrous Euro 2024 qualifying slump.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers has been told one element of his Celtic squad clearout can be solved by moving for Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland.

Stephen Welsh has given Celtic a boost by returning to training.