Tottenham vs Chelsea: The wildest first half in Premier League history?

Tottenham's first half against Chelsea produced arguably the wildest and craziest 45 minutes in Premier League history.

Cristian Romero escaped a sending off for kicking out at Levi Colwill before seeing red for a tackle on Enzo Fernandez, while there were injuries to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven in an action-packed first half that included six goals - four of which were ruled out...

Udogie yellow carded for two-footed tackle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player VAR sticks with yellow for Udogie after lunging tackle on Sterling

INCIDENT: Destiny Udogie is yellow carded for a rash challenge on Raheem Sterling.

Gary Neville: "He gets the ball but it looks like a classic two-footed tackle. It looks like a classic red card. It's the challenge footballers hate.

"He's a lucky boy because that is a challenge that is universally hated. He would have snapped Sterling's leg had the Chelsea player not pulled it away."

Jamie Carragher: "Very close to being dangerous. The difference between reckless and dangerous is whether there's impact."

Daniel Sturridge: "Intent was to go for the ball. It looked like a nasty challenge. He didn't make any connection so I think the decision not to send him off is correct."

Ange Postecoglu: "I didn't think there was anything in that tackle that was anything worse than a few others I saw. It went unpunished but that's the nature of these kind of games, some will get punished, some won't. I don't think that was the trigger for what went after that."

Romero kick in Sterling disallowed goal build-up

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raheem Sterling goal disallowed for handball after VAR review

INCIDENT: Cristian Romero kicks out at Levi Colwill off the ball in the build-up to Sterling's goal. Sterling drives into the box and shoots at goal, the ball hits Pedro Porro and then the hand of the Chelsea winger, before going on to score. Goal is later disallowed for handball.

Gary Neville: "Romero is a lucky boy."

Jamie Carragher: "I agree [it was petulant not violent]. He's stupid at times. It's daft but I don't think it's a red card."

Romero sent off for foul in build-up to Moises Caicedo's disallowed goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cole Palmer scores from spot after chaos as goal disallowed and Romero sent off!

INCIDENT: Moises Caicedo scores from outside the box but goal disallowed with Nicolas Jackson in Vicario's eyeline while standing in an offside position. Romero then sent off after VAR review for tackle on Enzo Fernandez in the build-up to the goal. Cole Palmer scores from resulting penalty.

Gary Neville: "It's a mad challenge by Romero. For me, it's a penalty. It's not a natural follow through. It's definitely a penalty but for me. He could have gone earlier [Colwill incident]. They showed a replay on screen and the fans were not happy."

Jamie Carragher: "Absolutely ridiculous to put a challenge in like that in the box. He was out of control, excessive force, definite red card!"

Ange Postecoglu: "They had a good look at it and gave it so I have to accept it.

"The red card affected the game, I felt like I was standing around waiting for things to happen most of the game, with VAR intervention. It felt like a lot of standing around."

Daniel Sturridge: "The goal should have stood in the first place! I don't think Jackson is in his eyeline!"

What else happened in a frantic first half?

Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs an early lead...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dejan Kulusevski's deflected effort gives Spurs an early lead against Chelsea

Heung-Min Son was given offside by VAR shortly after:

Image: VAR was unable to draw lines from this initial angle

Image: VAR ruled Heung-Min Son offside from an alternate angle

Micky van de Ven hobbled off badly with an apparent hamstring injury, while James Maddison was substituted after hurting his ankle unchallenged.

On the stroke of half-time, Reece James struck Udogie with his elbow during an aerial challenge. Sky Sports' Gary Neville said on commentary: "Reece James knows. What is Reece James doing? What are Chelsea doing?"

There was further - if slightly reduced - drama after half-time with Tottenham reduced to nine when Udogie was sent off before Jackson finally put Chelsea ahead.

Carra: Box office MNF proves PL is best in the world!

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"I've been watching football for almost 40 years and certainly as a neutral, I would say that was one of the most enjoyable games I've seen for so many different reasons.

"It was absolutely box office and that is why the Premier League is the best league in the world by a country mile!"