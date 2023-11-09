Paul Winstanley facing questions from Chelsea bosses after Emma Hayes' shock departure - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea sporting director Paul Winstanley is facing questions from the club's owners following Emma Hayes' shock announcement that she is leaving at the end of the season, after he 'dithered' over offering her a new contract.

Jos Buttler insisted that he intends to lead England in their white-ball fixtures against West Indies in the Caribbean next month, despite their dismal showing at the Cricket World Cup.

Premier League shareholders will vote on a temporary ban involving incoming loan signings between clubs with the same owners later this month, meaning Newcastle would not be able to arrange deals for players - like Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves - in Saudi Arabia.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Karim Benzema were caught up in a serious argument on Monday ahead of the former Tottenham boss' sacking from Al Ittihad, with the details of their argument now leaked by a Saudi Arabian outlet.

Arsenal and referee chiefs remain at loggerheads with the Premier League club set to cite decisions that have gone against them since last season in their next meeting in a bid to prove a pattern.

Eberechi Eze is close to signing a new contract with Crystal Palace after reaching an agreement in principle with the club over fresh terms.

Real Madrid will reportedly prioritise a move for Jamal Musiala if they are unable to secure the signing of long-term target Kylian Mbappe.

DAILY MIRROR

Jose Mourinho has emerged as a candidate to be the permanent Al Ittihad manager - and the Roma boss has already claimed Cristiano Ronaldo has helped persuade him to one day move to Saudi Arabia.

Marcel Brands has confirmed Everton were interested in signing now-Liverpool winger Luis Diaz back in 2021, but Rafael Benitez prevented the club from completing a deal.

Jack Grealish has admitted he is at risk of losing his place in Manchester City's team if he does not start scoring more goals.

Cricket is set to introduce a type of 'shot-clock' to the game in a bid to speed up play and avoid a similar 'timed out' fiasco that occurred during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash.

Francis Cummins is back in rugby league after the ex-Great Britain international was appointed Hull FC's head of emerging talent.

Damon Hill believes Mercedes' aerodynamics department will struggle to close the gap on Formula 1's dominant team Red Bull.

Tiger Woods has revealed he will be returning to golf in January as part of his new endeavour with Rory McIlroy when they launch The Golf League.

Gareth Southgate will not accept any sick notes for England's final Euro qualifiers.

DAILY EXPRESS

Erik ten Hag could miss out on his transfer priority if Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn't quick in overseeing his planned appointments in Manchester United's sporting department. United are preparing to be active in the January transfer window but will face limitations, especially if Sir Jim doesn't make an early statement, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Manchester United's 4-3 loss at Copenhagen, The Telegraph's Sam Wallace and The Daily Mail's Riath Al-Samarrai debate whether Erik ten Hag's job is under pressure at Old Trafford

Khephren Thuram has admitted that he was 'happy' to be linked with top clubs during the summer. Liverpool were among those reportedly interested in the OGC Nice midfielder, whose superb start to the campaign will once again leave him in high demand when the transfer window reopens in January.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may already have the long-term answer to his striker problems. The Gunners are linked with signing a new frontman but loan star Mika Biereth, who has scored four in five in the Scottish Premiership this season is proving that he could have a big future ahead of him.

THE TIMES

Eoin Morgan has described England as a "sinking ship" and accused the senior players, captain and coach of shirking responsibility by sending out assistant coach Carl Hopkinson to face the media before the Netherlands match.

Clubs relegated from the Premier League will be able to spend a higher proportion of their income on player wages than their Sky Bet Championship rivals under the terms of a proposed financial settlement.

Plans for a rugby Club World Cup have been pushed back and are unlikely to come to fruition until 2028 at the earliest.

Eddie Jones has said that he would "definitely be interested" in a second stint as the Japan head coach having resigned from his post in charge of Australia after a disastrous World Cup.

Image: Eddie Jones left Australia following a disastrous World Cup only 10 months after returning to the role of head coach

US Open organisers have doubled down on the controversial decision not to host a wheelchair event next year and will instead offer players financial grants to cover lost earnings of more than £1 million.

THE SUN

World Cup-style VAR is set to arrive in the Premier League next season. Club bosses voted against semi-automated offside technology and its "limb-tracking" cameras last summer, despite it being installed by top-flight clubs in UEFA competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos has explained his dramatic feud with the legend he still regards as "like a son to me".

Real Madrid have sensationally ruled out a swoop for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports. Madrid's stance is set to put Premier League teams on red alert.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

John McGinn has revealed that his goal celebration is a gesture of support for his young nephew Jack, who is forced to wear eye protectors when he plays football.

DAILY STAR

Anthony Joshua revealed he's not friendly with Tyson Fury during a sit-down with Louis Theroux.

DAILY RECORD

The Tartan Army face a mad scramble for Euro 2024 tickets as UEFA is reportedly set to cap the allocation for the SFA and other national associations to just 9,500 tickets per game.

Motherwell have slammed fans for their pyro display against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Rangers are investigating two major options with Ibrox that could dwarf neighbours Celtic.