 Skip to content
Breaking

Erling Haaland: Norway striker pulls out of squad to face Scotland with ankle injury

Norway say the injury to Erling Haaland is not serious ahead of Man City's Premier League game against Liverpool on November 25, live on Sky Sports; the striker suffered the injury against Faroe Islands on Thursday

Saturday 18 November 2023 10:21, UK

Norway&#39;s Erling Haaland, right, and Faroe Islands&#39; goalkeeper Bardur a Reynatrod, left, challenge for the ball the international friendly soccer match between Norway and the Faroe Islands at the Ullevaal stadium in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Cornelius Poppe /NTB Scanpix via AP)
Image: Erling Haaland suffered the injury during Norway's game against the Faroe Islands

Erling Haaland has pulled out of the Norway squad to face Scotland in Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier due to an ankle injury.

Norway say the injury to the Manchester City striker is not serious, although he is unavailable for the game against Scotland because "he is in so much pain" and his function is "somewhat restricted".

Haaland, who will hope to recover for City's Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday November 25, suffered the problem against Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Manchester City
Liverpool

Saturday 25th November 11:00am Kick off 12:30pm

Norway will not be calling up a replacement for Haaland, says manager Stale Solbakken.

"This is a great opportunity for the offensive players in the squad," he said.

Trending

Scotland have already qualified for Euro 2024 but are still fighting for top spot with Spain, who are two points ahead with a game to go.

Also See:

Norway cannot reach Sunday's opponents but need to claim points to guarantee Georgia do not overtake them in third on the final qualifying matchday in Group A.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Breaking

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Las Vegas GP, WSL, Cricket World Cup and more