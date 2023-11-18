Erling Haaland: Norway striker pulls out of squad to face Scotland with ankle injury

Erling Haaland has pulled out of the Norway squad to face Scotland in Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier due to an ankle injury.

Norway say the injury to the Manchester City striker is not serious, although he is unavailable for the game against Scotland because "he is in so much pain" and his function is "somewhat restricted".

Haaland, who will hope to recover for City's Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday November 25, suffered the problem against Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Manchester City

Liverpool Saturday 25th November 11:00am Kick off 12:30pm

Norway will not be calling up a replacement for Haaland, says manager Stale Solbakken.

"This is a great opportunity for the offensive players in the squad," he said.

Scotland have already qualified for Euro 2024 but are still fighting for top spot with Spain, who are two points ahead with a game to go.

Norway cannot reach Sunday's opponents but need to claim points to guarantee Georgia do not overtake them in third on the final qualifying matchday in Group A.