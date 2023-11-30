Christmas gift guide for sports fans: Football, F1, NFL ideas for him, her, kids and stocking fillers

Looking for that perfect gift for the future Harry Kane kicking footballs round the living room? Or the would-be Lewis Hamilton driving you mad this Christmas? Sky Sports has got you covered...

We've gathered together a list of gifts that will keep the sports fan in your life happy this Christmas.

Even better, Sky Sports are giving only Sky VIP customers only 25 per cent off their next apparel order at the Sky Sports Fanatics Shop. You can only redeem the offer by heading to the My Sky app (Ts & Cs apply).

All entrants must be Sky VIP customers aged 18 or over. Sky TV and Broadband customers only. Full Ts and Cs available on the My Sky app. Sale items and certain brands excluded from the offer. You can claim the reward from November 28 to 23:59 on December 15. You must use your code by 23:59 on January 5, 2024.

For the football fan...

...that just loves kits and goals...

'Haaland 9' - Manchester City Puma Home Shirt 2023/24 - men's or women's (£93), kids (£78)

'Kane 9' - Bayern Munich adidas Home Shirt 2023/24 - men's or women's (£98)

...that's football casual...

Manchester United x adidas Originals Hoodie - Blue (£80)

...that loves R9...

Inter Milan 1998 UEFA Cup Final Shirt - Grey - Mens (£45)

...that wants to stay hydrated this Christmas...

Chelsea Aluminium Fade Bottle - 750ml (£14)

...that is football 'crackers', even at Christmas dinner...

Aston Villa Christmas Nordic Crackers - 6 Pack (£20)

For the F1 fan...

...that wants to be the boss...

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Ultimate Jacket (£350)

...that loves Lando Norris...

McLaren 2023 Team Hooded Sweat - men's and women's (£90) kids (£65)

...that likes to go under the radar...

Kimi Cross Seven Backpack - Black (£60)

...that is Lewis Hamilton even at work...

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Logo Mug - Black (£14)

For the NFL fan...

...that wants to be Mahomes...

Kansas City Chiefs Midweight Overhead Jacket (£85)

...with a retro vibe...

Green Bay Packers Gym Vintage Hoodie - Womens (£60)

...that's all about the snacks...

Seattle Seahawks Snack Helmet (£70)

...that's going to make their family play this instead of Monopoly on Christmas...

NFL American Football Billionaire Board Game (£35)

