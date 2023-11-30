 Skip to content

Christmas gift guide for sports fans: Football, F1, NFL ideas for him, her, kids and stocking fillers

Whether you're looking for football, F1 or NFL gifts we've got you covered; Sky Sports is exclusively giving Sky VIP customers 25% off their next apparel order at the Sky Sports Fanatics Shop - the offer can only be redeemed by heading to the My Sky app (Ts & Cs apply)

Thursday 30 November 2023 06:59, UK

Looking for that perfect gift for the future Harry Kane kicking footballs round the living room? Or the would-be Lewis Hamilton driving you mad this Christmas? Sky Sports has got you covered...

We've gathered together a list of gifts that will keep the sports fan in your life happy this Christmas.

For the football fan...

...that just loves kits and goals...

'Haaland 9' - Manchester City Puma Home Shirt 2023/24 - men's or women's (£93), kids (£78)

Haaland 9 kids shirt

'Kane 9' - Bayern Munich adidas Home Shirt 2023/24 - men's or women's (£98)

Watch all of Harry Kane's goals for Bayern Munich in this season's Bundesliga...

...that's football casual...

Manchester United x adidas Originals Hoodie - Blue (£80)

Man Utd hoodie

...that loves R9...

Inter Milan 1998 UEFA Cup Final Shirt - Grey - Mens (£45)

Inter Milan 1998 UEFA Cup Final Shirt - Grey

...that wants to stay hydrated this Christmas...

Chelsea Aluminium Fade Bottle - 750ml (£14)

Chelsea water bottle

...that is football 'crackers', even at Christmas dinner...

Aston Villa Christmas Nordic Crackers - 6 Pack (£20)

Aston Villa crackers
For the F1 fan...

...that wants to be the boss...

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Ultimate Jacket (£350)

Mercedes jacket

...that loves Lando Norris...

McLaren 2023 Team Hooded Sweat - men's and women's (£90) kids (£65)

McLaren kids hoodie

...that likes to go under the radar...

Kimi Cross Seven Backpack - Black (£60)

Kimi Cross Seven Backpack - Black

...that is Lewis Hamilton even at work...

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Logo Mug - Black (£14)

Mercedes mug

For the NFL fan...

...that wants to be Mahomes...

Kansas City Chiefs Midweight Overhead Jacket (£85)

Kansas Chiefs

...with a retro vibe...

Green Bay Packers Gym Vintage Hoodie - Womens (£60)

Green Bay hoodie

...that's all about the snacks...

Seattle Seahawks Snack Helmet (£70)

Seattle Seahawks

...that's going to make their family play this instead of Monopoly on Christmas...

NFL American Football Billionaire Board Game (£35)

NFL board game

