Jake Daniels: Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia like 'slap in my face' after he offered support

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels has said it was a slap in the face when Jordan Henderson moved to play in Saudi Arabia.

In May last year, Daniels became the first openly gay active British male professional footballer since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson had been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community before his decision to join Saudi club Al Ettifaq from Liverpool in the summer.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state, leading some to accuse the England midfielder of turning his back on the community.

Speaking to the BBC's Newsbeat, Daniels said: "He (Henderson) messaged me when I came out. He was backing me and said: 'We're proud of what you've done.' And seeing him move to Saudi, it kind of like, slaps me in my face really.

"Obviously it was frustrating. But I guess the money pays well, and money must mean more to people."

Henderson's former Liverpool and England team-mate Steven Gerrard is currently his manager in the Saudi Pro League.

Daniels, who made his senior debut for Blackpool in May 2022, said Gerrard had personally reached out to him following his decision to come out.

He added: "I met him in person and he said: 'If you ever want to get in contact then message me'. But he moved over (to Saudi Arabia). It was frustrating."

Despite his switch to the Saudi Pro League, Henderson continues to be selected by England boss Gareth Southgate, however he was booed by national team supporters during the games in October and again during this month's win over Malta.

Speaking last month, Henderson said he found that reaction from fans "disappointing" although insisted it wouldn't impact his commitment to playing for his country.

LGBTQ+ supporters groups connected to both Liverpool and England have criticised his move, given Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the fact homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia. Henderson had been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time as Liverpool captain.

"It won't change who I am and what I do for this team and for my country. I give absolutely everything every time.

"Everybody has got their own opinion," he said, when told about the boos. "I love playing for England, I have done for many years, that's why I'm still here. I still want to play for England for as long as I possibly can and give everything for the team, for my country.

"It's not nice, your own fans, if they were booing. But listen, people have got their own opinions. Whenever I bump into anyone on the street it's always been positive stuff and nice things said.

Asked if he understood why people were booing, he said: "Erm, not really. I don't know… do you?"

When told it may be because of his move to Saudi Arabia, he responded: "Yeah, so… if people want to boo if I'm playing in a different country, that's fine. Like I said, everyone is going to have an opinion over when I'm playing over in Saudi.

"I've spoken in the past about the reasons for that. Whether people believe us or not is up to them.

"But when I'm here with England, it doesn't change anything. I give absolutely everything. Of course it's disappointing, but it won't change what I do here. I want to keep playing and keep fighting and help the team become successful."

Southgate was staunch in his defence of Henderson in October, describing him as "phenomenally important" to the team and a "role model for the group".