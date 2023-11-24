 Skip to content
Live

FREE STREAM: Watch Cologne vs Bayern Munich

You can also watch Cologne vs Bayern Munich live for free on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Mix on Friday from 7.20pm; kick-off 7.30pm

Friday 24 November 2023 19:24, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Free Stream | Cologne vs Bayern Munich | Bundesliga

Watch Harry Kane in Bundesliga action with our free stream as Bayern Munich travel to Cologne.

The Bundesliga champions visit the RheinEnergieStadion looking for the win that would take them above league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and into top spot, at least for Friday night.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch all of Harry Kane's goals for Bayern Munich in this season's Bundesliga as he extends his record-breaking scoring run in Germany.

And Kane will be hoping to add to his current goals tally of 17 in just 11 games since his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Trending

Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, F1, NFL and more