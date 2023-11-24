FREE STREAM: Watch Cologne vs Bayern Munich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream | Cologne vs Bayern Munich | Bundesliga

Watch Harry Kane in Bundesliga action with our free stream as Bayern Munich travel to Cologne.

The Bundesliga champions visit the RheinEnergieStadion looking for the win that would take them above league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and into top spot, at least for Friday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Harry Kane's goals for Bayern Munich in this season's Bundesliga as he extends his record-breaking scoring run in Germany.

And Kane will be hoping to add to his current goals tally of 17 in just 11 games since his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.