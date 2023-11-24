FREE STREAM: Watch Cologne vs Bayern Munich

You can also watch Cologne vs Bayern Munich live for free on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Mix on Friday from 7.20pm; kick-off 7.30pm
Friday 24 November 2023 19:24, UK
Watch Harry Kane in Bundesliga action with our free stream as Bayern Munich travel to Cologne.
The Bundesliga champions visit the RheinEnergieStadion looking for the win that would take them above league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and into top spot, at least for Friday night.
And Kane will be hoping to add to his current goals tally of 17 in just 11 games since his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.
