Man City 1-1 Liverpool player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jeremy Doku impress but Alisson struggles

MAN CITY

Ederson - 7

Made a fine save from Darwin Nunez early on and produced a first-half masterclass in distribution, carving Liverpool open with one outrageous pass for Bernardo Silva which almost resulted in a goal, but could not quite get across to Alexander-Arnold's leveller.

Kyle Walker - 6

Had few problems up against Diogo Jota but allowed his replacement, Luis Diaz, to play a key role in the build-up to Liverpool's goal. Dropped into the back three when Manuel Akanji moved into midfield.

Ruben Dias - 7

Thought he had scored a second for City but his close-range effort was ruled out by VAR for a soft foul by Manuel Akanji. Nunez's movement caused him problems at times but coped well overall.

Manuel Akanji - 6

Had a couple of sloppy moments when moving into midfield, where he does not look as natural as John Stones. Fared better defensively, helping out Nathan Ake on City's left by doubling up on Mohamed Salah, but could not get a block in on Alexander-Arnold's equaliser.

Nathan Ake - 7

Preferred to Josko Gvardiol and created the opener for Haaland with a superb dribble and pass following Alisson's poor kick. Impressed for the most part defensively but did not get tight enough to Salah on Liverpool's goal.

Rodri - 7

An improved showing on his performance against Chelsea before the international break but could not stop Ryan Gravenberch dribbling past him in the build-up to Liverpool's goal. Typically impressive in possession, though, completing all but four of his 98 passes.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Excellent in the first half, when he produced some sublime touches and drifted out to the left flank to add to Alexander Arnold's problems, but his influence waned in the second period.

Phil Foden - 6

Wasted a good early chance when he shot too close to Alisson. Went closer soon afterwards, forcing a fine save from the Brazilian with a long-range effort, but not as influential as he would have liked.

Image: Kostas Tsimikas is challenged by Phil Foden

Jeremy Doku - 8

Once again City's most dangerous attacking outlet. Had the beating of Alexander-Arnold on City's left flank at times and created a succession of openings from which his team-mates should have capitalised.

Julian Alvarez - 6

Typically busy off the ball but wasted a good chance when he fired over from Doku's cut-back in the second half and didn't get across quickly enough to Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool's equaliser.

Erling Haaland - 7

Took his 50th Premier League goal in typically clinical style, finding the bottom corner from Ake's pass, but missed several chances to add to his tally and put the game to bed in the second period.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson - 5

A couple of nervy moments early on with the ball at his feet before his sliced clearance handed possession back to City in the build-up to Haaland's first-half goal. He may also feel he should have done better in keeping the striker's shot out after getting a touch. Lucky to avoid gifting City a second midway through the second half thanks to VAR. An afternoon to forget but in the end, not too costly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trent Alexander-Arnold equalises for Liverpool against Manchester City, silencing the Etihad

Liverpool's all-action hero and Gary Neville's man of the match. The England international had a difficult afternoon defensively up against the pace and trickery of Doku, but he stood up to the task pretty well. As ever, he was a threat himself going in the other direction. He was key in helping Liverpool build their attacks and he was always a threat with his passing and delivery, and he capped his afternoon off with a fine low striker into the bottom corner to seal a point.

Joel Matip - 7

Made some crucial early clearances inside his own penalty area throughout the game, while a driving run into the City half in the first half set up Nunez's chance He was extremely solid at the heart of Liverpool's defence alongside Van Dijk and a superb last-ditch block late on to deny Bernardo Silva summed up his day.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Could he have spotted the run of Haaland for City's goal and got close to try and close down the striker? Maybe, but the defender is getting back to his best and was unflustered up against the challenge provided by Haaland. Always seemingly in the right place at the right time as Liverpool ground out what could prove to be a valuable point.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Deputising for Andy Robertson, Tsimikas put in a solid defensive display up against the tricky Foden. Played the full 90 minutes and while he maybe did not get forward as much as he would have liked, he is becoming a reliable figure for Klopp.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Billed as his "acid test" as a holding midfielder by Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher but the Argentina international stood up to the challenge well. He held his position well in front of Liverpool's back four and was accurate in his passing. Was caught out by the pace of Doku once in the second half but will not be the first player that happens to. Replaced late on by Endo

Curtis Jones - 5

Handed a big opportunity to impress in a big game by Jurgen Klopp, but the midfielder did not take it. It did not start well with his sloppy pass back to Alisson almost resulting in disaster. It did not get much better either. The 22-year-old failed to have the impact he would have liked up and just four forward passes in his 55 minutes on the pitch arguably show that. Replaced by Gravenberch early in second half.

Image: Manuel Akanji and Curtis Jones battle for the ball

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Not the eye-catching performance we have come to expect from the Hungary international. He was neat and tidy in the middle of the park and there was a clever pass which almost released Nunez in the first half. However, his game lacked the penetration Liverpool required to help break down City. Replaced by Gakpo in the 73rd minute.

Diogo Jota - 5

Struggled to impact the game on the left of Liverpool's front three. He created just one chance, attempted just one take-on and had one touch in the Manchester City box. Limped off after 55 minutes to cap a disappointing afternoon.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Did not provide the goal threat he, and Liverpool would have hoped for as he looks for the two goals to take him into the 200 club at Liverpool. Man City's defence kept him pretty quiet for the full 90 minutes.

Darwin Nunez - 5

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola were separated by Jurgen Klopp after clashing at the final whistle following the 1-1 draw at the Edithad Stadium

Nunez had his moments. How often do we seem to say that? His early header was well saved by Ederson but moments later a poor first touch let him down when a good one would have taken him through one goal. His work-rate again cannot be questioned but he just could not find his shooting boots, hitting the target with just one of his four efforts on goal. Replaced late on by Elliott and after the game involved in an altercation with City boss Guardiola.

Subs

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

A defensive role for the midfielder as Man City dominated much of the second half. A couple of timely interventions as Liverpool held on in the game.

Luis Diaz - 6

Played a key role in Liverpool's equalise with a burst down the left flank after replacing Jota.

Cody Gakpo - 6

Was not scared to throw himself into challenges as he added a physical edge to Liverpool's attack.

Wataru Endo - n/a

On late on as Liverpool tried held onto a point.

Harvey Elliott - n/a

Did not have much time to make an impact but helped Liverpool hold onto their point.