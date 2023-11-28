Sin bins to be trialled in professional football as part of new IFAB law proposals

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved proposed trials whereby only the team captain may approach the referee and for sin bins to be tested at a higher level.

The measures aim to improve participant behaviour in football and increase respect for officials.

The proposals were supported at the IFAB's Annual Business Meeting (ABM) in London on Tuesday.

A proposed trial where only the team captain can approach the referee "in certain major game situations" was given the green light.

It was also agreed sin bins "for dissent and specific tactical offences" should be trialled at higher levels following their successful implementation in grassroots football.

Further trials are to be developed on the stricter application of the laws of the game against players and coaches who demonstrate disrespectful conduct and the better management of mass confrontations.

What IFAB discussed at the ABM

The ABM discussed potential strategies to address time-wasting tactics, including the six-second restriction for goalkeepers, delaying restarts and managing injuries. The members agreed any new VAR measures should not result in any additional delays.



It also considered potential clarifications for next season's laws, including a possible amendment to Law 12 (Fouls and Misconduct), in which handball offences for penalties would be sanctioned in the same way as fouls.

The ABM agreed on continuing to develop semi-automated offside technology to assist on-field match officials to speed up offside decisions.

It was also agreed that, after the VAR decision communication trial conducted by FIFA, in which the referee announces the final decision after a VAR review, the ABM should consider including this effective measure in the laws of the game.

The members were also updated on the successful trial involving match officials wearing body cameras at grassroots level, which was introduced to deter serious misconduct incidents towards officials.

IFAB secretary Lukas Brud spoke exclusively to Sky Sports as part of our Future of Football series in the summer and explained player behaviour was one of three of the main topics on IFAB's agenda for the future along with technology and player welfare.

"One of the main topics we are looking into at the moment is improved participant behaviour on and around the field of play," Brud told Sky Sports back in July. "We want to find a way to improve the behaviour of all participants because of the retention of referees, and motivating referees to participate in the game and become referees is decreasing.

"We need to find a way of making sure there are enough referees, that they are being respected and that they can work properly on the field of play."

Player behaviour was a theme throughout last season with 15 of the 20 Premier League clubs fined at least once for failing to control their players.

Brud went on to explain that the sin-bin was on of the ideas that could help with player behaviour.

"There are a number of ideas on the table in relation to player behaviour," "The sin bin is certainly one of them.

"We are going to create a working group at IFAB, with different stakeholders in the game, to see what kind of ideas could be introduced into the game or trialled at least.

"The temporary dismissal is certainly one of them because it is already being applied at some lower levels of the game. But whether it might be trialled at the top level of the game or not, this is something we will be discussing over the next couple of years."