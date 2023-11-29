Newcastle handball: VAR who reviewed controversial handball penalty for PSG stood down from Wednesday's games

The VAR who reviewed the penalty awarded to PSG against Newcastle for a controversial handball has been stood down from his game on Wednesday, Sky Sports News understands.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski asked referee Szymon Marciniak to go to the screen after the review which looked into a potential handball by Tino Livramento - the referee did not give the penalty onfield but reversed the decision after looking at the incident on the screen.

Kwiatkowski was due to be the VAR in tonight's Champions League game between Real Sociedad and Salzburg but has now been replaced.

