Wolves 1-0 Burnley: Hee-Chan Hwang's eighth goal of the Premier League season enough for Gary O'Neil's side

Hee-Chan Hwang scored the only goal of the game as Wolves beat Burnley 1-0 at Molineux to bring Vincent Kompany’s side back down to earth.

The Clarets had been five-goal winners over Sheffield United at the weekend but could not find one as Gary O'Neil's side kept their first clean sheet since August. Hwang's calm first-half finish was enough to secure the three points that lift Wolves up to 12th.

Burnley have bigger problems. Victory would have lifted them out of the relegation zone but this defeat was partially self-inflicted. Hwang's goal came after gifting Wolves possession by attempting to pass out from the back, a recurring issues that leaves them 19th.

Player ratings Wolves: Bentley (8), Kilman (7), Dawson (7), Toti (7), Semedo (8), Lemina (8), Gomes (7), H.Bueno (7), Sarabia (8), Cunha (7), Hwang (8).



Subs used: Bellegarde (6), Traore (n/a), Doherty (n/a).



Burnley: Trafford (5), Vitinho (6), O’Shea (5), Ekdal (6), Taylor (6), Bruun Larsen (5), Brownhill (6), Berge (5), Koleosho (6), Rodriguez (5), Amdouni (6).



Subs used: Gudmundsson (6), Ndayishimiye (7), Redmond (n/a), Odobert (n/a).



Player of the match: Hee-Chan Hwang.

How Wolves won it

Burnley might have been buoyed by that thrashing of the Blades but they set up in a defensive shape, perhaps mindful of their dismal away record, while Wolves were cautious in possession. It made for a slow start despite Pablo Sarabia twice going close.

The biggest chance of the first half - bigger even than the one from which Hwang scored - fell to Jay Rodriguez but Daniel Bentley saved well from close range. More impressive was the Wolves goalkeeper tipping the follow up from Josh Brownhill round the post.

Team news headlines Gary O’Neil made four changes to the Wolves team beaten at Arsenal. Dan Bentley replaced the injured Jose Sa. Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes returned after suspension, while in came Pablo Sarabia.

There was one change to the Burnley team that beat Sheffield United so convincingly as Jordan Beyer was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card in that game. In came Hjalmar Ekdal for his first Premier League start.

Burnley were growing into it but then came a crushing blow. Dara O'Shea's pass was asking to be pressed and Sander Berge found the ball too hot to handle on a cold night. He surrendered possession and Sarabia's cool pass fed Matheus Cunha. He found Hwang.

The South Korea international showed impressive composure, taking his time before slotting home for his eighth Premier League goal of the season, seven of them coming at Molineux. It changed the mood and put the onus squarely on Burnley to force the game.

Injury to Luca Koleosho did not help. The star winger was forced off in the first half. Kompany's team pushed after the interval, earning a series of free-kicks and corners to have nerves jangling for the supporters inside Molineux, but created little of note.

It was Wolves who had the better openings in the second half. Sarabia tested James Trafford with a free-kick. But the second goal was not needed. Their run of two consecutive defeats comes to an end. It is four away defeats in a row in the Premier League for Burnley.

FPL stats - Wolves 1-0 Burnley Goals: Hwang

Assists: Cunha

Bonus points: Toti (3), Dawson (2), Hwang (2)

Wolves are back in action on Saturday as they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, kick-off 3pm. The following weekend, they will play live on Sky Sports as they travel to West Ham on Super Sunday on December 17, kick-off 2pm.

Burnley also play again on Saturday as they travel to Brighton in the Premier League, kick-off 3pm. Burnley are also on Sky Sports the following weekend as they host Everton on Saturday Night Football on December 16, kick-off 5.30pm.