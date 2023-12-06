Diversity Power List 23/24: England and Man Utd's Mary Earps, FA chair Debbie Hewitt and Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan feature

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, FA chair Debbie Hewitt and Sky Sports News’ Dev Trehan have been included on the 2023/24 Diversity Power List.

Comprising 50 champions of diversity and inclusion across the UK, the honours-style list highlights and recognises individuals who are working tirelessly to make a tremendous difference to other people's lives.

The Diversity Power List also shines a light on the work of many extraordinary individuals who fly under the radar championing diversity, driving inclusion and bringing enduring change.

"Big changes start with small steps, typically taken in a social or work community," said Paul Sesay, CEO and founder of Inclusive Companies which compiles the Diversity Power List.

"It often starts with a lone voice from a brave individual whose commitment, passion and dedication cascade and grow as they bring others with them. The Diversity Power List seeks to applaud these individuals and amplify their work to ensure lasting success."

The background of those on this year's list is truly diverse: from senior police officers to leaders of charities, athletes to journalists, CEOs of major businesses to human rights activists and leaders in education. The full list is extensive and showcases 50 extraordinary individuals who are going above and beyond to champion diversity.

Trehan has driven Sky Sports' groundbreaking work around South Asians in Football, which is the longest-running major initiative in the space both in media and in football.

Trehan, who is the only dedicated spotter of South Asian heritage female talent in the country, recently launched the world's first South Asians in Football Leadership scholarship - in partnership with the Global Institute of Sport and UCFB.

He told Sky Sports News: "It's very humbling to be recognised with a place on the 2023/24 Diversity Power List with changemakers across so many different fields.

"I think it will also mean a lot to British South Asians who love the beautiful game to see me highlighted alongside fellow English football trailblazers like Mary Earps and Debbie Hewitt.

"Mary Earps deservedly won Lionesses' Player of the Year recently, she saved a penalty in the World Cup final and picked up FIFA's Golden Glove award for her performances during the tournament.

"Debbie Hewitt is the first female chair in 160 years of our Football Association. She has already driven transformative reforms to the FA Board and FA Council and this year became the first woman ever to be elected to the role of FIFA vice-president."

Trehan added: "We have seen some progress in terms of representation in football, but the pace of change remains desperately slow for South Asians in football, and the community has been historically locked out of the men's elite game.

"We cannot allow that to now happen to girls from the community, against the backdrop of the very well-documented lack of ethnic diversity in the women's game.

"I look forward to working with all stakeholders across football to improve representation at the highest levels of the game."

The 2023/24 Diversity Power List was revealed at the glittering Inclusive Awards ceremony at Chelsea's Hurlingham Club on December 5.

"Our aim in publishing the Diversity Power List is to bring together the most 'diversity conscious' people in the UK," added Sesay.

"They deserve to be recognised for championing diversity for one or more of the protected characteristics of people who comprise society in the UK. Dedicated to what they are doing and innovative in how they are doing it, they are an inspiration to us all."

