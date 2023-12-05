Premier League clubs to rival Bayern Munich for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha - Paper Talk

Plus: Olivier Giroud reveals he will likely retire from football next year ; Donny van de Beek has offered himself to Barcelona in a bid to revive his career; Stade de Reims manager Will Still is in the running to become Sunderland's new boss
Tuesday 5 December 2023 23:10, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Bayern Munich will face competition from multiple Premier League clubs in the battle to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham.
Stephen Darby, the former Liverpool and Bradford defender, has revealed the reality of living with motor neurone disease by posting photographs of a series of head injuries caused by falls.
DAILY MAIL
Three former Premier League stars are among 25 ex-players suing the FA for damages on the grounds they failed to protect them from suffering brain injuries.
Richard Arnold jumped before he was pushed at Manchester United - but football director John Murtough is keen to work within the new set-up when Ineos start moving into Old Trafford next week.
France forward Olivier Giroud has revealed he is 'probably' going to retire from international football next year.
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has opened up on his ongoing battle with a chronic knee injury which could force him to retire.
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have reignited their war of words, throwing their potential fight into doubt.
Premiership Rugby is exploring plans to move its showpiece end-of-season final away from Twickenham for the first time as part of ambitious plans to grow the league's appeal.
Emma Raducanu has formally entered the Australian Open in January, but it is far from certain she will be able to enter the main draw directly.
THE SUN
Julen Lopetegui rejected an offer from Saudia Arabian side Al Ittihad that would have made him one of the world's top-paid coaches.
Newcastle's iconic St. James' Park stadium could be under threat, depending on the results of a fan study.
Donny van de Beek has offered himself to Barcelona in a bid to get out of Old Trafford in January, a report claims.
Barcelona could hand Aaron Ramsdale or David De Gea a dramatic lifeline to replace injured No1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it's claimed.
Arsenal are plotting a January move for Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz, according to reports.
THE ATHLETIC
Inter Miami are finalising a deal to sign Uruguay forward Luis Suarez on a one-year contract.
West Ham United have triggered Pablo Fornals' one-year contract extension option to keep him at the club until 2025.
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham says Wayne Rooney was his biggest footballing influence growing up.
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho praised team-mate Kai Havertz saying: "If you know football, it's not possible you don't like Kai."
Four members of Frente Atletico - the radical group of Atletico Madrid fans - are facing charges over the hanging of an effigy of Vinicius Junior from a bridge near the Real Madrid training ground in January.
Girona can select on loan defender Eric Garcia to play against Barcelona this weekend - but will not be able to play fellow loanee Pablo Torre against his parent club.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo surgery on a back injury - placing him in a race against time to be fit for Barcelona's Champions League last-16 tie.
THE GUARDIAN
Will Still is on Sunderland's shortlist to replace Tony Mowbray as manager, with the 31-year-old having impressed the owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, during his spell at the French club Reims.
Fourteen US cities will play host to the Copa América next summer, with the semi-finals in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte ahead of the 14 July championship in Miami.
DAILY STAR
Lionel Messi became the first individual football player to be named TIME Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'.
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be put on the market in the January transfer window, according to reports.
EVENING STANDARD
Tottenham are interested in bringing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior back to England.
Jean-Philippe Mateta is ready to leave Crystal Palace in January, with Eintracht Frankfurt poised to make a move.
Fulham have yet to restart talks with Tosin Adarabioyo despite his deal expiring in just over six months.
THE TIMES
Jon Rahm will not defend his PGA Tour title at The American Express tournament in California next month, adding more fuel to the belief that the Spaniard is heading to LIV Golf.
DAILY RECORD
Sydney van Hooijdonk has welcomed the possibility of a January transfer as rumours of a Celtic move continue to swirl.
Celtic are set to stand their ground in the Old Firm away ticket war and refuse Rangers fans entry into Parkhead for the festive derby showdown.
SCOTTISH SUN
Former Celtic star Paddy McCourt has walked free from court after being cleared of sexual assault.