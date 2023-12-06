Euro 2024: Scotland fans face ticket sale delay after codes mistakenly sent to Tartan Army members

Euro 2024 ticket sales for Scotland fans have been delayed after many who were not eligible to make a purchase were mistakenly sent codes.

Scotland Supporters Club members have been allocated 10,000 tickets and the first of those were due to go on sale at noon on Wednesday to those with 12 or more loyalty points.

That group of 7,869 fans were due to get a 24-hour period to purchase tickets before the offer was extended to another 7,102 supporters on 11 points.

However, some of those fans on 11 points were mistakenly sent codes early, meaning less than an hour before the sale was due to begin it was delayed.

Following talks with UEFA to resolve the issue, a new sale window will take place from noon on Thursday, 24 hours later than planned.

Scotland will face Germany, plus Hungary and Switzerland in Group A - but the opening game against the hosts on June 14 comes at a premium with tickets ranging from around £43 to £514 (50 to 600 euros).

There are around 3,000 tickets available to Scotland fans at that lower price, with 3,345 tickets costing £167 then 2,541 fans having to pay £342 for a ticket, while more than 1,000 supporters will need to pay around £514 for a ticket to attend the opener at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Group games against Hungary and Switzerland meanwhile will cost the Tartan Army between £26-171.

Clarke: All matches in our group will be competitive

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland manager Steve Clarke is hoping to cause upset in his side's Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany

Scotland manager Steve Clarke to Sky Sports News:

"The draw is what it is. I've got to go away and do some homework, look at the opposition and prepare the team properly, that's the most important thing.

"The good thing about the draw is we now have clarity - we know who we play and when we play them so we can prepare for it.

"All the matches in the group will be competitive. It'll be a tough group and we look forward to the challenge.

"In terms of preparation, there'll be two friendlies in March, two friendlies in June and then we should be ready for kick-off."

Scotland's group stage fixtures

Friday June 14, 2024 - Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday June 19, 2024 - Group A: Scotland vs Switzerland (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Sunday June 23, 2024: Group A: Scotland vs Hungary (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams go through