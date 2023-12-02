Euro 2024 draw: England grouped with Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia; Scotland face Germany in opening game

England will face Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in their Euro 2024 group next summer while Scotland will kick off the tournament against hosts Germany on June 14.

Gareth Southgate's side face a repeat of their Euro 2020 semi-final against the Danes in Group C, having won 2-1 after extra-time in July 2021 before eventually losing to Italy in the final.

England's first game on Sunday June 16 sees them travel to Gelsenkirchen to take on Serbia, who finished second in qualifying Group G behind Hungary, and who they have not faced since their split with Montenegro in 2006.

Euro 2024 draw in full Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D - Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia, Netherlands, Austria, France Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland Group F - Turkey, Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic

They then take on Denmark four days later in Frankfurt before rounding off their group on Tuesday June 25 in Cologne against Slovenia, who they previously beat in a must-win final group game at World Cup 2010 to reach the knockout stages.

"When Denmark came out, you could still have had Denmark, Croatia and Italy or something like that, then you're wondering where it's heading," Southgate told Sky Sports News after the draw.

"But of course, you have to be very careful not to underestimate the opponents that you have. I've been fortunate as a coach and a player to go to eight tournaments. I've seen a lot of teams that were fancied and well-ranked going in to tournaments and not deliver in their group.

"We have to have the humility to start again. As well as we've been playing, as well as we've built over a long period of time and we've had five years where we've been ranked in the top five in the world, we've had consistency of performance and results, but a new tournament means a new challenge and the first objective is to get out of the group again.

"They're both good football teams in the end. Rob [Page] has still got a couple of stages to go, but Steve [Clarke] has done a brilliant job with Scotland to get them where they are. He'll be looking at that group think 'that'll be possible to get through'.



"In terms of the quality of what they are, you'd rather not play them, but in terms of the local derby element, they're brilliant to be a part of."

"It's clear that the team are heading in a good direction... we were in a tough qualifying group and we won it comfortably, but that's history. You have to go again in the next calendar year.

"It's nice when we're travelling around Europe, we are well-received, we do get a lot of credit which is lovely. But we know there's still a step we want to take and that's what drives us."

How Scotland and England could meet in the quarter-finals

Should England win their group, they would face either the third-placed team from Group D, E or F in the last-16 - and could set up a quarter-final clash with Scotland if Steve Clarke's side finished second in Group A.

If the Three Lions were to finish second in Group C, they would face the winner of Group A, most likely Germany, in the second round, just as they did at Euro 2020, albeit on opposition soil three years on.

The Scots face a tough test in that group against the hosts, as well as games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland and Hungary, who reached the knock-out stages in 2016, also in Group A.

The Tartan Army have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opening game of World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

This time they begin at the Allianz Arena before facing Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, before Hungary await in Stuttgart on June 23.

Wales, should they qualify, will face another difficult prospect with the Netherlands, Austria and France awaiting in Group D for the Path A play-off winner.

Their first game would see them face the Netherlands in Hamburg on June 16, before games with Ralf Rangnick's Austria on June 21 and World Cup 2022 runners-up France on June 25.

Southgate: Major tournament experience can help England

England manager Gareth Southgate to Sky Sports News:

"Probably the biggest pressure is the pressure you put on yourself because of what you want to achieve and what you want to bring for your country. It's no more or less than when I started in the job seven years ago.

"We now have a lot more experience, a lot more experience of big matches and navigating tournaments so we're looking forward to it. We're hoping we can give our fans some more great nights like we have in the last three tournaments.

"The first thing [England have learned from last few tournaments] is when you have a difficult performance or result, which happens in every tournament, we've been able to navigate that. Even the players have got used to that… you have to stay on track in those moments.

"We've also got great experience of really big matches, including several quarter-finals, which people kind of dismiss now, but quarter-finals of major tournaments are big games. We won one in Russia against Sweden, we also beat Ukraine [at Euro 2020] and they're big nights.

"They're stored in the memory bank for us as a staff, but also a lot of the players that are with us."

Clarke: All matches in our group will be competitive

Scotland manager Steve Clarke to Sky Sports News:

"The draw is what it is. I've got to go away and do some homework, look at the opposition and prepare the team properly, that's the most important thing.

"The good thing about the draw is we now have clarity - we know who we play and when we play them so we can prepare for it.

"All the matches in the group will be competitive. It'll be a tough group and we look forward to the challenge.

"In terms of preparation, there'll be two friendlies in March, two friendlies in June and then we should be ready for kick-off."

Full Euro 2024 schedule

Group Stage matches and schedule - kick-off times listed are in UK time

Friday June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Saturday June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 2pm)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Sunday June 16

Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia vs Netherlands (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Monday June 17

Romania vs Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland (Munich, kick-off 2pm)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)

Tuesday June 18

Turkey vs Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Thursday June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 2pm)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Friday June 21

Slovakia vs Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm)

Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Saturday June 22

Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)

France vs Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm)

Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)

Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Sunday June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, kick-off 8pm)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Monday July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm)﻿

Tuesday July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, kick-off 5pm)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm)﻿

Saturday July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

The semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, kick-off 8pm)

Wednesday July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

The final

Sunday July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm)

Where and when will the final be played?

The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

Which stadiums are being used?

The 10 host venues are as follows:

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

Olympiastadion Berlin Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

- Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION) Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

- BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA) Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

- Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park) Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

- Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena) Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

- Volksparkstadion Hamburg Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

- Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena) Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

- Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Ticket applications for Euro 2024 opened on October 3 through the tournament's official website. The initial window closed on October 26, with fans then contacted if they had been successful.

There will be other opportunities to buy tickets as teams confirm their places at the tournament, including through the play-offs next year. There will also be a resale platform that opens in Spring 2024.

UEFA have said that more than 80 per cent of the 2.7 million tickets available will be for the fans of the participating teams and the general public.

Group-stage prices range from €30 (£26) to €200 (£174), increasing in price with each round. Tickets for the final range from €95 (£83) to €1,000 (£870).

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for Euro 2020.

The top two teams from each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals follow before the Euro 2024 winner will be crowned in Berlin on July 14.

Euro 2024 key dates

Remaining qualifying dates



March 21, 2024: play-off semi-finals

March 26, 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament

December 2, 2023: Euro 2024 draw, Hamburg

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals

July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin