Lauren James: Emma Hayes describes abuse aimed at Chelsea and England player as disgusting

Emma Hayes has described the online abuse aimed at Chelsea forward Lauren James this week as "disgusting" - adding the England player "is not in a great place".

James came under criticism after making an off-the-ball challenge on Arsenal's Lia Walti in Chelsea's 4-1 loss to the Gunners on Sunday.

The forward made the challenge when Chelsea were trailing 3-1 in the game - and Hayes substituted James immediately after the incident. Over the summer, James was sent off for England at the Women's World Cup for a stamp on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.

On Monday, Chelsea released a statement condemning the abuse after the game, with Hayes adding in a Wednesday press conference "racial profiling" is behind the ill-treatment.

"I think it's disgusting, the amount of abuse she has received from the public, the media, the press," said the Chelsea manager.

"We are talking about a young player here who, no question, is always working to learn in the background with bits and bobs. But some of the language that I've seen used to vilify her externally is unacceptable.

"I don't see the same level of abuse attributed to other players in the league who might have had their own challenging moments. And it's fair to say that if I'm in her position, I'd be thinking that there is racial profiling going on. And I think it's important for the country to recognise that she is an important talent and that she is learning all the time.

"She makes mistakes, but some of the derogatory and misleading conversations that are happening is something everybody should reflect upon.

"Other players can make difficult moments, there are probably other very serious card incidents in the same game. But we don't talk about it in the same way."

Hayes compared the treatment of James to that of England men's captain David Beckham, who was sent off at the World Cup against Argentina in 1998 and faced widespread abuse across the nation.

The Chelsea manager also believes opposition players have tried to get James sent off "in every game we've played" since the World Cup, adding the Chelsea and England player has to "learn to handle that".

"She's not in a great place if I'm honest," added Hayes.

"She's a young player, she made an error in the summer. Of course she has to keep learning those things, but they aren't done in single segments. It's always ongoing work, sometimes some of that, you can have really good moments with it and sometimes not.

Image: James stamped on Michelle Alozie at the Women's World Cup which lead to a red card

"When I say she's a young player, there's nothing consistent in some of those things in terms of performance and outcomes. But my job as a coach is to keep teaching her and finding those levels of consistency and keep challenging her on those things.

"Of course, every opponent tries everything possible to get Lauren red carded, that's been seen in every game we've played. That's something where she has to learn to handle that, she has to learn to do that because when she gets antagonised in a certain way, managing emotions comes with maturity and that isn't there yet with her.

"But it reminds me much of David Beckham in many ways when he got red carded in the World Cup. The treatment of Lauren sometimes is very similar.

"And for a young person in a day and age where social media is unbelievably vitriolic, some of the nasty language, labelling and name-calling, I think goes over the edge to be honest with you. If you add racism to that, you can understand why her mental health is not in the best place this week.

"My advice to players is you play in a game and if there are controversial moments in a game, delete your social media for a period of time. I can't control social media, my job is to influence them. That's my advice to the players. Delete it."