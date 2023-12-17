Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool were superior in every aspect vs Man Utd, only one team tried to win

Virgil van Dijk claimed Liverpool were "were superior in every aspect" over Manchester United in their 0-0 draw - a view Roy Keane blasted as "arrogance".

Jurgen Klopp's side pushed throughout in a game they were heavily favoured to win but found United in a resolute mood despite posting 34 shots and winning 12 corners. Erik ten Hag's team might even have won it on the counter-attack had Alisson not saved from Rasmus Hojlund in the second half.

When asked for his opinion on the game, Van Dijk said he thought Liverpool did more than enough to win it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United

He said: "There was only one team trying to win the game. Unfortunately it didn't happen. We want to win every game, especially a team like them.

"It's frustrating as we were superior in all aspects and they were just hoping on the counter attack to hurt us. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point.

"They aren't in the best phase so coming here you have to worry about the threat we have. But we should have won today. There are big games coming up and we won't dwell on it."

Sky Sports' Keane was irked by Van Dijk's comments.

The former Manchester United captain responded: "There's a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that.

"He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in 30-odd years.

"Manchester United are in a difficult place, just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that arrogance backfired on him today.

"He needs to remember where he is coming from. One title in 33 years?

"He said Man United were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah, I've come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and were happy with a draw.

"The bottom line is that the most important stat is the scoreline. Liverpool had chances and didn't take them. That's their own fault."