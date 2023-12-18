Champions League last-16 draw: Man City to take on FC Copenhagen, Arsenal to play Porto

Manchester City will play FC Copenhagen in the Champions League last 16, while Arsenal will take on Porto.

After finishing top of both their respective groups, holders City will travel to Denmark and the Gunners will make the trip to Portugal for the first legs in February.

They are the only two British sides involved in the knockout rounds after Manchester United, Newcastle and Celtic exited at the group stage.

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich will face Lazio, while Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid - the record 14-time winners - have been drawn against RB Leipzig.

Real's city rivals Atletico Madrid take on last season's runners-up Inter Milan, while Spanish champions Barcelona were handed a tough assignment against Serie A winners Napoli.

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund face PSV Eindhoven.

The last 16 is played over four weeks at the start of 2024. The first legs will take place on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, with the second legs being played on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Champions League key dates Once the round of 16 has been concluded, the draws for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals will be done together on Friday, March 15.



The quarter-finals will take place on April 9/10 and April 16/17, with the semi-finals being played on April 30/May 1 and May 7/8.



The final of this season's competition takes place at Wembley on Saturday, June 1.

Champions League last-16 draw in full

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid