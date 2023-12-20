Troy Deeney to become permanent Forest Green Rovers player-coach with David Horseman set to be sacked

Troy Deeney is lined up to become player-coach on a permanent basis at Forest Green Rovers, who are set to part company with head coach David Horseman, Sky Sports News understands.

Forest Green are second-bottom in League Two and have won only twice in their last 14 league matches.

Horseman was appointed in July following the club's relegation, replacing caretaker manager Hannah Dingley, who had stepped into the role which made her the first woman to take charge of a men's senior English professional football team following the departure of Duncan Ferguson.

Deeney, 35, joined Forest Green in August as player-coach and is now set to take on his first management role. The Gloucestershire-based club host Gillingham in League Two on Friday.

More to follow…

