Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag backs goal-shy forwards to end club's worst scoreless run for more than 20 years

Erik ten Hag has backed Manchester United's misfiring forwards to end the team's worst goal-drought for 21 years.

United, who have lost half of their 26 games this season after Saturday's defeat at West Ham, are without a goal in more than 380 minutes in all competitions after failing to score in four consecutive games.

The lack of production from Ten Hag's forward line has come under intense scrutiny this season, with the attackers amassing a collective total of four goals from open play in the Premier League.

Image: Man Utd only had one big chance at West Ham

But the United manager has faith he has all the tools in his squad to solve the problem.

"We have players who can [score], they proved it in the past they can do it," said Ten Hag after West Ham beat his side to move ahead of them into sixth in the table.

"But we also have to acknowledge the facts that we didn't do as a team and we have to take responsibility and of course, football is about winning games and is about scoring goals.

"We have issues, we had many setbacks, injuries. But the players on the pitch are good enough to win the game. So it is also about get into the box, make sure you are there, make sure you have the willingness to arrive there and the willingness to be clinical and score a goal.

"I know (Marcus) Rashford can score a goal, (Rasmus) Hojlund can score a goal, Antony can score a goal, (Alejandro) Garnacho can score a goal, Bruno (Fernandes) can score a goal, Scott McTominay can score a goal, so we have the scoring abilities in our squad. Also from set-plays.

"So in this moment, we are not doing but they have to stick together and also believe in themselves that they can do it, they can get there and have to be where you have to score and that is in the box, especially in the double six-yard box, there you have to arrive as a striker."

Man Utd's next six fixtures… Tuesday December 26: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 30: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm (live on Sky Sports)

Monday January 8: Wigan (A) - FA Cup, kick-off 8.15pm

Sunday January 14: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm (live on Sky Sports)

Thursday February 1: Wolves (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

Sunday February 4: West Ham (H) - Premier League kick-off, 2pm (live on Sky Sports)

Man Utd's damning stats

Manchester United have failed to score in four successive games in all competitions for the first time since November 1992.

It's just the third time they have failed to score in three successive Premier League away games after April 2005 and August 2022.

Ten Hag's side have failed to score in seven of their 18 games - no team has failed to do so more often in the English Premier League this season.

Man Utd have now lost 13 out of their 26 games this season in all competitions.

They have failed to win three successive Premier League away games under Ten Hag for the second time (drawing one and losing two), previously doing so in May last season.

Where will the goals come from for Man Utd?

Image: Alejandro Garnacho wasted a glorious chance at West Ham

Analysis from Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell at the London Stadium:

"More than 380 minutes have passed without Manchester United scoring a goal. Of the myriad of problems facing Erik ten Hag this is the most worrying.

"Fans can accept defeat in a difficult moment; United fans have had to do it in every other game this season. A lack of excitement and goals will sour the mood though.

"United were far from clinical last season, relying heavily on the individual brilliance of Marcus Rashford and his 30 goals, but they were functional. His alarming drop-off reveals the dearth of attacking quality in Ten Hag's side.

"Rasmus Hojlund, a £72m transfer, was brought in as the solution yet has failed to score in 14 Premier League games. Antony, an £86m transfer, has not got a goal all season. Alejandro Garnacho, 19, is promising but often looks lightweight.

"Looking around it is tough to see where the goals are coming from.

"Ten Hag was clear after defeat to West Ham. 'Football is about scoring goals and winning games.' United can't seem to do either at the minute."

Manchester United are next in action on Boxing Day as they welcome title contenders Aston Villa to Old Trafford; kick-off 8pm. Erik ten Hag's side then go to Nottingham Forest for their final game of 2023 on December 30, which is live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

