Chris Sutton critical of Cyriel Dessers' performance in Rangers' Old Firm loss at Celtic

Chris Sutton feels Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers "killed" his side today by missing a couple of big chances in the 2-1 Old Firm loss to Celtic, while Kris Boyd said the Gers lacked a "focal point" up top.

Dessers missed a gilt-edged chance when he ran through after a poor pass to Stephen Welch - but hesitated on the ball and failed to get his shot away.

The Rangers No 9 also smashed into the side netting after half-time having been played through down the left - with those two chances summing up a wasteful afternoon for Philippe Clement's side.

The Ibrox club had 14 shots and created an Expected Goals tally of 0.99 - both of those statistics higher than Celtic's in Saturday's derby. The poor attacking display came just days after the club completed a loan deal for Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

And speaking to Sky Sports after the game, former Celtic striker Sutton said: "Dessers killed Rangers today.

"He had opportunities, wasn't decisive enough and it's not like his link up play is up to much as well. Rangers need to address that situation - they may have already done in Fabio Silva, who wasn't a phenomenal goalscorer for Wolves but is a young player.

Image: Dessers missed a big chance to bring Rangers into the game in the first half

"There's been a lot of money spent on him in recent times. But there's an opportunity for him to be the main man for Rangers."

Meanwhile, former Rangers forward Boyd felt Celtic's makeshift back four - which did not have Cameron Carter-Vickers due to injury and saw Stephen Welch limp off in the first half - was not tested enough by Clement's attackers.

"I look at Cyriel Dessers and it was a game today where you do need to take it in, you do need to link up and get your team up the pitch and I didn't really see it," he said.

"In the last few weeks, his game has improved, he has got goals but [at Celtic] it just wasn't to be from him.

"I was criticised for coming into these games and not holding it up and the ball was bouncing off you, and things like that.

"But I looked at that [performance at Celtic] and if you're going to be that No 9, there's an opportunity with a few players out and you've seen Fabio Silva coming in, you have to make sure you do your best to keep that jersey. And I don't think that was the case today.

Image: Celtic's Liam Scales and Rangers' Cyriel Dessers battle for the ball

"That chance in the first half when he goes through on goal, just get the ball out of your feet and get your shot away. He allows Alistair Johnston to get back.

"I felt Rangers didn't really have that focal point to play off today. You look at Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales and Maik Nawrovski, I don't think they were tested. Go and ask questions of Cameron Carter-Vickers being missing."

Sutton, Boyd joke over Kyogo | Rodgers: His dip in form is natural

There was light-hearted banter between Sutton and Boyd after the game when the former joked: "Can Kris Boyd keep writing Kyogo off?"

Kyogo scored a fabulous second goal for Celtic - a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the box - which ended up settling the game.

To that quip from Sutton, Boyd responded: "Who wrote him off mate? It's a game of opinions.

"You [Sutton] have got a lot of opinions if referees give some penalties for some teams, you know what I mean?

"Enjoy the cold, see you later!"

Kyogo - who scored his eighth league goal of the season with his match-winning derby strike - has been criticised for not reaching the heights of last term under Ange Postecoglou, where he netted 23 times in the Scottish Premiership and on 34 occasions in all competitions.

But Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says a dip in form for Kyogo was always inevitable after a change of manager.

"I don't think he's at his best but he's a couple of goals away from his goal return last year," he told Sky Sports.

"When you play at Celtic, to sustain it is a challenge, and [for me] to come into this group after couple of years, there will be a dip for some players, it's natural. He's still a great guy to have, and is scoring important goals.