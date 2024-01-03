Wayne Rooney will not give up on management after being sacked by Birmingham City

Wayne Rooney will not give up on his career as a football manager and retains a burning ambition to be a top coach, Sky Sports News has been told.

Rooney was sacked by Birmingham City on Tuesday after just 83 days in charge and will now take an extended break from football to reflect and consider what he wants from his next role.

In a statement, he admitted "it will take me some time to get over this setback" and it's clear that Rooney has been hurt by both the manner of his sacking, and by the abuse he has received from some supporters.

The former England captain was jeered by Leeds fans, and by some of Birmingham's travelling support, at Elland Road during their 3-0 defeat on New Year's Day. Rooney said after the game that he found references to Jimmy Savile particularly upsetting.

Despite that, Sky Sports News has been told Rooney retains a burning long-term ambition to be a top manager and that has not been dented by recent events. He will not, however, actively consider any offers or coaching opportunities for the time being.

Meanwhile, Birmingham have yet to agree a compensation package with Rooney, following his sacking.

Rooney signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew's in October, and it is normal practice for that legal document to contain a framework of payments, should the manager be relieved of his duties.

However, Sky Sports News understands no discussions around compensation have been held as yet.