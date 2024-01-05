Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton lodge appeal to FA over striker's red card vs Crystal Palace

Everton have appealed Dominic Calvert-Lewin's red card which was issued in their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round.

The striker faces a three-match ban having been dismissed for a sliding challenge on Nathaniel Clyne following a VAR review during the second half.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially did not even give a free-kick but was sent to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and decided enough contact was made with the right-back's shin to dismiss Calvert-Lewin.

The decision was widely criticised and a Toffees statement read: "Everton Football Club has today notified the FA of its decision to appeal the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third-round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening."

Everton manager Sean Dyche said he remained a fan of VAR but that the system was "beginning to test my patience".

Image: Calvert-Lewis was sent off late for this tackle

"I look at the obvious offsides, which I think is fair, that should be there," said Dyche. "Some of the others I'm going, 'well, that's got a chance now of being let play and what's got a chance of being called', but we don't actually know."

If the decision is not overturned, Calvert-Lewin faces missing the third-round replay as well as Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Fulham.

Dyche: Why bother going to the monitor?

Dyche questioned the purpose of referees being called to the monitor, saying: "Every fan must think, 'what is the point?'

"We all know the outcome - they're going to agree with everything they've been told.

"I don't know what the stats are but the chances of something getting turned down are miniscule. Why even bother? I'm a fan of VAR but I just don't get looking at the screen."

Asked for his thoughts on the much-maligned system, Dyche said: "It seems a bit confused at the moment. It needs tidying up.

"I thought it was getting tidied up but it seems to have taken a step back. It's beginning to test my patience."

Dyche also thought his side should have had a late penalty, telling ITV: "If you're going to slow-mo things, you've got to slow-mo what could have been a penalty on Beto.

"He's got his arms clearly round him, cupping his body."

Hodgson: It was a 'modern-day' red card

Image: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson shakes hands with referee Chris Kavanagh

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admitted he was slightly confused by the decision to send off Calvert-Lewin, telling ITV: "I don't know if I can understand those things these days. I don't know what to make of it.

"The fact depends on how far you want to go back in the past because I'm certain there'll be lots of people who played in the past watching, saying, 'No, that's not a red card'.

"But then people playing recently will possibly say it's a red card because of the way the studs were up, and he was leading with a straight leg.

"I think it's unfortunate for Calvert-Lewin and it certainly wasn't a vicious foul by any stretch of the imagination.

"I thought the referee actually refereed the game quite well. There were a lot of decisions to make, a lot of challenges, because both teams were relatively physical, so I thought he handled that fairly well.

"If the decision is a red card, so be it, I suppose. But I'm not prepared really to come out and say definitely it was, or definitely it wasn't. I think it's a modern-day situation."

Coincidentally, one of the few instances of referees turning down the VAR's advice happens to involve Kavanagh and Calvert-Lewin.

Back in February 2021, Everton wrapped up their first win at Anfield since 1999 when the striker was tripped by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the area, with the Toffees scoring the penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

Kavanagh adjudged Alexander-Arnold, who was already on the floor after sliding to attempt to block Calvert-Lewin's shot, to have tripped the Everton striker as he attempted to retrieve the rebound.

The on-field official was advised by Andre Marriner, the VAR, to review the incident at the monitor but quickly decided to stand by his decision.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp said: "The way VAR calls him over in a situation like that, then I think he is in doubt about the decision. But he needed only a second.

"He went there, watched from three or four yards, then turned and... penalty. He obviously saw something that all other people didn't see.

"Everybody tells me the same: 'How can it be a penalty?'."

Read more: Do refs ever overrule the VAR at the screen?