Arsenal need a winger as much as a striker and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is matching Bruno Fernandes - The Radar

Why Arsenal need a winger

Arsenal's wasteful display against Liverpool on Sunday intensified calls for the club to sign a striker. But Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are not the only ones struggling in front of goal.

Bukayo Saka, although outstanding earlier in the campaign, is now on a run of one goal in seven games in all competitions. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal's winger on the opposite flank, has only found the net twice in the Premier League all season.

Both players have looked physically and mentally jaded lately and it is no surprise given their workloads. Saka has only missed one Premier League game in three seasons. Martinelli has become similarly ubiquitous, albeit with some minor injury absences.

There were few complaints last season, of course, when they plundered 29 goals between them in the Premier League. But even the best young players are susceptible to peaks and troughs. Mikel Arteta's unwavering faith in the pair now feels like over-reliance.

The problem is a lack of alternatives. Or, that is, a lack of alternatives Arteta genuinely trusts. Reiss Nelson played in place of Martinelli against Liverpool and had some bright moments. But he has not started a single Premier League game in the last two seasons.

The curiously overlooked Emile Smith Rowe has been similarly peripheral, starting only once. Fabio Vieira, meanwhile, has only made five Premier League starts since his £34m arrival from Porto 18 months ago. Even Leandro Trossard's playing time has dropped off.

It is, of course, a question of quality as well as trust. Liverpool can call on Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in the wide positions as well as Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Manchester City have Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku in addition to Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

The difference is stark, both in quality and experience, and underlines the need for Arsenal to bring in a high-class alternative to the overworked Saka and Martinelli; someone to ease the pressure on their shoulders but also push them for their places.

The failure to do so has had a damaging effect on Saka and Martinelli and that is why, even in light of the recent wastefulness of Arsenal's strikers, the need for a winger is just as pressing.

Luiz matching Fernandes output

It is a testament to Douglas Luiz's progress this season that he is no longer regarded as a realistic January transfer target. His value to Aston Villa continues to soar. Suitors must look elsewhere.

Image: Douglas Luiz celebrates after scoring against West Ham

His last two games have brought another two goal contributions. Against Burnley in the Premier League, a nervelessly-dispatched penalty to seal a 3-2 victory in the 89th minute. Against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, an assist for Matty Cash's winner.

The Brazilian has blossomed as an attacking force under Unai Emery. Since the Spaniard's appointment in 2022, he has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 45 Premier League games, a higher combined total than in 114 games under Emery's predecessors.

Only one central midfielder, Martin Odegaard, has scored more goals in the same timeframe. Luiz's combined total puts him on a par with Bruno Fernandes - and in the same number of appearances.

The statistics reflect his extraordinary evolution as a player. This is no defensive midfielder. Not anymore. And yet perceptions have been slow to catch up.

"I started as a No 6," he explained to Sky Sports at Aston Villa's training ground recently. "I still have the No 6 shirt, but I don't actually play as a No 6. Unai's arrival changed my way of playing."

Now, he is further forward, operating more as a left-sided No 8 than a No 6. His defensive prowess remains - he is making tackles and winning duels at a similar rate - but his threat is transformed.

Image: Douglas Luiz is now more active in the opposition's half

Luiz has emerged as one of the Premier League's most dangerous players from dead-ball situations with the help of Villa's set-piece coach Austin MacPhee, but that's not all. In fact, the majority of his goals and assists under Emery have come from open play.

Boubacar Kamara's arrival has helped. "He is an incredible player and he has given me a bit more freedom to get forward and do the things that I like," Luiz added of his midfield partner to Sky Sports. But it was still on him to deliver in his new role and he has certainly done it.

Luiz's completeness explains why he is coveted by the Premier League's elite. It also explains why, for now, he is probably out of their reach. Against Everton, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, Luiz will aim to show once again that he is much more than a No 6.

Unique Doku boosts Man City

Kevin De Bruyne's return from injury is the dominant talking point around Manchester City ahead of their Premier League trip to Newcastle on Saturday. But he was not the only player to make his comeback in their FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

Jeremy Doku's return, following a month on the sidelines, was another major boost - even if it was somewhat overlooked.

Image: Jeremy Doku dribbles past Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister

"Nobody asked me about Jeremy," said a bemused Pep Guardiola last week. "Just Kevin and Erling, Kevin and Erling, Kevin and Erling."

Doku was only on the pitch for 33 minutes against Huddersfield but his performance neatly encapsulated the qualities he has brought to City following his arrival from Rennes in August.

In addition to scoring the fifth goal, swept home first-time from De Bruyne's chipped cross, the substitute managed more successful dribbles than everybody else on the pitch combined.

The 21-year-old's one-on-one ability is unrivalled. In fact, despite missing the last month with an injury and only starting nine Premier League games of a possible 19 in total, Doku has made more successful dribbles than anyone else in the division.

Image: Jeremy Doku ranks top for dribbles despite only playing 698 minutes

His average of 5.68 per 90 minutes is nearly 50 per cent higher than any other Premier League player this season. Take a look further back, across the last five campaigns, and the only players to beat it are Adama Traore, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sofiane Boufal.

The difference, though, and it is a crucial one, is that Doku offers end-product to match. His goal against Huddersfield was his fourth in all competitions this season. Throw in his six assists and he is averaging a goal involvement for every 94 minutes played.

Little wonder, then, that Guardiola is as excited about his availability as he is about that of De Bruyne and Haaland. Nobody else in the Manchester City squad can do the things Doku does. And nobody should overlook the importance of his return to fitness.