Steven Davis: Northern Ireland's record appearance-maker announces retirement from football aged 39

Northern Ireland's record appearance-maker Steven Davis has announced his retirement from football at the age of 39.

Davis, who earned 140 caps for his country, has called time on an illustrious career spanning two decades - from making his senior debut for Aston Villa in September 2004 to suffering penalty shootout heartache in the Europa League final with Rangers in May 2022.

Davis, who also enjoyed spells at Fulham and Southampton, made his final club appearance for Rangers against Hibernian in December 2022 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury which required surgery and a long rehabilitation process.

Image: Davis is Northern Ireland's most capped player

It was the last of over 250 appearances for Rangers, where he became interim manager in October 2023 for two games after Michael Beale was dismissed.

For Northern Ireland, Davis surpassed the record held by Pat Jennings should he make his 120th appearance in the Euro play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in October 2020, having captained them to Euro 2016 - their first major tournament in nearly 30 years.

Ahead of that milestone, Sky Sports News spoke to a string of his former managers, team-mates, family and friends to report their sentiments, including Jennings, Pochettino, Steven Gerrard and Virgil van Dijk.

Steven Davis' playing career Northern Ireland's most capped player - 140 appearances

4x Scottish Premiership champion

3x Scottish Cups

3x Scottish League Cups

The Legend

Image: In October 2020, Davis surpassed Pat Jennings, who made 119 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1964 and 1986

Pat Jennings: "I spoke to him when he equalled the record. I'm going back to him to say well done for beating my record. He's a lovely lad and a great little player for Northern Ireland. He deserves it. Reaching this number of caps is about being lucky and being consistent. I was lucky with injuries and it's the same with Steven. I wish him and the team all the very best."

The Managers

Image: Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino both managed Davis at Southampton

Mauricio Pochettino: "The talent of him I compare to football people like Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta. You put him in the same level as this type of player because of this capacity to play football, be a playmaker, the intelligence to read the game, his capacity to run. I think to compare Christian Eriksen to this type of player too, they make your team better.

"I remember how the people love 'Davo'. We were in Catalonia doing pre-season, we were doing a session in the afternoon in the room with a coach doing different things. He needed to go to the toilet.

"The moment he arrived back we were all very serious, then all the players and staff started to run towards him and start to celebrate. It was an unbelievable experience because it showed how the players loved him.

"I think how humble he is, that it is the most you can appreciate in a professional. He is a simple guy, a family guy, a good friend and we feel very proud and lucky to have spent time with him. He is a big player and a big person."

Image: Davis captained his country with distinction

Steven Gerrard: "Special. He's a student of the game, you can see how he takes on information. Managers trust him and he's born with a special talent. I didn't really have good memories with him because he was always a pest to play against, he was a very fit individual who would never go away no matter what the score line was."

Walter Smith: "It's a tremendous achievement for any player. For those of us that know Steve, I've been fortunate enough to work with him, everything about him has been great I don't know anybody who has one word of criticism about Steve Davis."

Michael O'Neill: "It was an honour to have you as my captain for eight years. We have some fantastic memories and I'm proud to see you reach this milestone and I know you'll go on and earn many more caps.

"He's a shining example to any young player. My best memory of Steven is after his goal against Greece when he pointed to the heavens and I know that meant a lot to him."

Lawrie Sanchez: "To set the record for Northern Ireland it takes more than being a good player, Steven was always there, you didn't have to worry about him turning up. And when he did turn up, a level of performance that is his baseline is higher than most people's best line. Those are the type of players who you build teams around."

Nigel Adkins: "To reach 120 caps what we've got is a very talented and gifted individual, but he's put his team and his country first. To do that for Northern Ireland is a phenomenal achievement."

Ronald Koeman: "Big, big hug from me because reaching that number of games is unbelievable. You reach that number of caps with quality, discipline and being a team player."

The Team-mates

Image: Davis was interim manager of Rangers for two games

Virgil van Dijk: "Davo has been exceptional as a pro, but outside the pitch as well he has been a great example to a lot of young Northern Ireland players out there. I had the pleasure to play with him at Southampton and I really enjoyed it. A great guy and a top player and well deserved obviously."

Steven Beacom (Belfast Telegraph journalist): "For me he's in the top three and I would rank him alongside George Best and Pat Jennings. He will tell you he shouldn't be anywhere near that company but believe me he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as those greats. He wrote a column for the Belfast Telegraph during Euro 2016 and without any fuss or fanfare he said to me would you please give my fee to Myeloma UK which is a cancer charity."

Rob Segal (Representative and friend of 20 years): "I remember the first time I was told about Steven. John Orr, who works with me, scouted him. He was probably 16. He said you've got to come and watch this kid. We have represented him for 20 years and that is the mark of a man in a game which doesn't allow that to happen.

"I've got to tell you one other thing Steven did. He refused to sign the registration papers for his Southampton move until Southampton paid a sum of money to Rangers to help them. Rangers were so close to being extinct and he didn't just walk away. He possibly could have received that money but he insisted on that money going back to Rangers.

"That is what Steven Davis is all about. It's been a pleasure to be his agent."