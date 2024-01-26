Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager announces he will leave Anfield at the end of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season - but just what is his legacy at Anfield? Here, we sum up his time at the club in eight charts...

The German replaced Brendan Rodgers back in 2015 and has now overseen 466 games at the helm across all competitions, winning 283 of those with an impressive win percentage of 60.7.

Klopp took charge just one full season after the infamous Steven Gerrard 'slip', when Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title and finished in sixth the following campaign.

After a rebuild and a shift in playing style, Klopp guided the Reds to their first ever Premier League crown in 2019/20 and ended their 30-year hiatus without a top-flight title. It came after five years of almost uninterrupted incremental progress up the table.

But that chart, arguably, doesn't fully reflect Klopp's influence on the club and the trajectory of improvements during that initial five-year period - with the club becoming the primary rivals for a dominant Manchester City.

The chart below reveals the rolling average for Liverpool's points-per-game ratio in the Premier League over a 15-game span and clearly reveals the steady progression over that time period.

The 56-year-old's best seasons at the club for win rates have been 2019/20 and 2021/22 - when he guided the Reds to the Premier League title and FA Cup and Carabao Cup, respectively - while the Champions League-winning side of 2018/19 ranks in third.

However, Klopp's win ratio this season is almost on par with those momentous campaigns.

Klopp has the highest win rate of any other manager in the club's history, when combining Kenny Dalglish's two terms in charge - with his first term narrowly edging the German.

Klopp has collected six major honours at the club during his nine years at the helm - only legendary manager Bob Paisley beats that haul of silverware during Liverpool's heyday between 1974 and 1983.

Additionally, in terms of points-per-game ratios for managers that have managed 100 or more Premier League games, only Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson rank above Klopp.

Guardiola has gone of the record and said Klopp is his toughest rival. "[The first reason why Klopp has been my toughest rival is because] we've faced each other 1,000 million times," the City boss told Sky Sports.

"Second, because he's beaten me a lot and that [has] always been a challenge, to face him again and again and again. So, we respect each other - at least, from my point of view, I respect him a lot.

"Of course, we have arguments and I don't like to be beaten by him, but he's been my biggest rival [because of the] amount of times we [have faced each other] and the pleasure when you beat him - because you know how difficult it is."

Indeed, only Manchester City have collected more points than Liverpool since Klopp took charge...