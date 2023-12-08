Pep Guardiola: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is toughest rival | Former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson greatest ever manager

Pep Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp is his toughest rival and believes Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest manager in history.

"[The first reason why Klopp has been my toughest rival is because] we've faced each other 1,000 million times," the Manchester City boss revealed in an exclusive fan Q&A with Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith.

"Second, because he's beaten me a lot and that [has] always been a challenge, to face him again and again and again. So, we respect each other - at least, from my point of view, I respect him a lot.

"Of course, we have arguments and I don't like to be beaten by him, but he's been my biggest rival [because of the] amount of times we [have faced each other] and the pleasure when you beat him - because you know how difficult it is."

Guardiola also hailed former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson as the greatest manager in history: "Sir Alex is No 1 for the amount of titles he won, the change and consistency."

"I would say, close after, Johann Cruyff and Arrigo Sacchi. It's not just their tactics, it's the influence. Sacchi didn't win titles like Sir Alex, but he changed generations of managers and players.

"Cruyff changed two clubs: Ajax and Barcelona. At Barcelona, we said, 'Where do we go?' and he said, "Ok, guys, we're going to go that way". You have to have a huge personality and huge belief to do that. For me, they are the best.

When told many people would place him among the best managers ever, Guardiola replied: "I'm still [working]. When I retire, I don't know where people will [consider me among the best managers in history]. You still have to finish your career."

In a managerial career that spans over 16 years and 36 trophies at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Guardiola revealed everyday moments usurp silverware: "I have a 1,000 million [great memories]. I would say that trophies are one, of course.

"But at the end, end, end, the memories that remain are the moments you live in the moment: the locker room, on the pitch and off the pitch. That is what remains. The trophies are nice - you have to clean them, sometimes! But the experiences remain.

The 52-year-old has also seen several of his former players take the leap into elite management, with the likes Mikel Areta and Vincent Kompany now facing their former boss in the Premier League, while, overseas, Xavi and Xabi Alonso are earning managerial stripes with Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively.

So, which active players could follow in their wake? "Ilkay Gundogan, for sure, 100 per cent," he says.

"Gundogan would be good. He communicates really well, he's respected and has passion. I'm pretty sure it's going to happen. I would love it [if it does].

"We are in a period where we have managers against me that were my players, so now I realise I'm getting old! When your idol becomes older, you realise, it's caput!"

As an avid golf fan, Guardiola was challenged him to build his fantasy Fourball team. "Well, we need a pro, so the pro would be Tommy Fleetwood, for sure," he replied.

"Also, Kyle Walker and John Stones because they like to play golf, they're decent and they would bring the beers for the No 9 and No 10 holes!

"I'd like to play golf with Sam Allardyce. I love him. He's a proper, old-school manager, like Neil Warnock. Maybe [we will play golf] one day!"