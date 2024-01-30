Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Middlesbrough winger

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Middlesbrough to sign winger Morgan Rogers.

It is understood the deal agreed is for an initial £8m fee, which could eventually be worth £16m if all add-ons are met.

The fee marks a significant profit for Middlesbrough in just six months after they signed Rogers for £1m from Manchester City last summer. City stand to benefit from a sell-on clause.

Boro's recruitment is led by head of football Kieran Scott and chief executive Neil Bausor.

Villa have been keen on bringing the 21-year-old to the Premier League throughout the winter transfer window and now appear to have won the race for his signature.

Rogers has featured 26 times for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

Emery wants to keep Ramsey at Villa

Image: Unai Emery wants to keep midfielder Jacob Ramsey at Villa

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists he wants to keep hold of "very important" Jacob Ramsey amid speculation over the midfielder's future.

Ramsey, 22, who has been linked with Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and remains doubtful for Tuesday night's home league game against Eddie Howe's Magpies.

Emery told a press conference: "Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better.

"His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us. Of course, there are movements [speculation] around him.

"Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility to sign him because he has a big, big potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 per cent."

