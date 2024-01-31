Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool captain says he is 'fully committed' to club as comments over future 'taken out of context'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has claimed his recent comments about his future at Anfield were exaggerated and he remains 100 per cent committed to the club.

"It is much taken out of context," he said in an exclusive interview with Sky in Germany.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called for calm after Virgil van Dijk's recent comments regarding his own future at the club

"To be 100 per cent clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club, I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.

"It is not about me, it is not about I, it is about us, nothing has changed. Five days ago we weren't even speaking about my contract, so it's a bit silly. My full focus is on making sure this year is a very special year."

