Jose Mourinho keen to make sensational Manchester United return - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Jose Mourinho is keen on making what would be a sensational - if somewhat unlikely - return to Manchester United.

West Ham are braced for an approach from Liverpool to poach highly-rated sporting director Tim Steidten after the January transfer window.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saudi Arabian investors are in discussions to invest millions into four of England's top-flight rugby clubs.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Nottingham Forest owner, has accused the Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters of being "careless" over his remark that Forest and Everton are "small clubs".

Crystal Palace are weighing up a late move for West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are lining up a late deal for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto as Gary O'Neil ramps up his search for firepower.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has been blasted by Facundo Pellistri's agent.

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is expected to return to Brazil on loan.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs owe a total of £2bn in transfer fees, with football finance experts suggesting that the rise of buy now, pay later deals has contributed to a big downturn in the number of signings in this window.

George Ford looks to have beaten Fin Smith to England's No 10 shirt for their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome, where the former Maori All Blacks flanker Ethan Roots is set to make his debut.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola has discussed his long-term future at Manchester City and admitted he will consult with his family before signing a new deal.

DAILY RECORD

Layvin Kurzawa has emerged as a possible Celtic left-back option for Brendan Rodgers on Deadline Day.

Jefte won't be joining Rangers this month - but the Ibrox side have 'reached a pact' to sign him in the summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen could make a shock move for legendary veteran boss Neil Warnock.

Queen's Park are set to sign former Rangers and Liverpool defender Danny Wilson.

Celtic have been dealt fresh injury concerns after Reo Hatate was forced off injured while playing for Japan.