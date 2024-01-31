 Skip to content

Jose Mourinho keen to make sensational Manchester United return - Paper Talk

Plus: West Ham braced for Liverpool approach for highly-rated sporting director Tim Steidten; Crystal Palace weigh up late move for West Ham's Maxwel Cornet; Layvin Kurzawa emerges as late Celtic left-back option on Deadline Day; Aberdeen could make shock move for veteran boss Neil Warnock

Wednesday 31 January 2024 23:39, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Jose Mourinho is keen on making what would be a sensational - if somewhat unlikely - return to Manchester United.

Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June.

West Ham are braced for an approach from Liverpool to poach highly-rated sporting director Tim Steidten after the January transfer window.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Trending

Saudi Arabian investors are in discussions to invest millions into four of England's top-flight rugby clubs.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Nottingham Forest owner, has accused the Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters of being "careless" over his remark that Forest and Everton are "small clubs".

Also See:

Marinakis

Crystal Palace are weighing up a late move for West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are lining up a late deal for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto as Gary O'Neil ramps up his search for firepower.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has been blasted by Facundo Pellistri's agent.

Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is expected to return to Brazil on loan.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs owe a total of £2bn in transfer fees, with football finance experts suggesting that the rise of buy now, pay later deals has contributed to a big downturn in the number of signings in this window.

George Ford looks to have beaten Fin Smith to England's No 10 shirt for their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome, where the former Maori All Blacks flanker Ethan Roots is set to make his debut.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola has discussed his long-term future at Manchester City and admitted he will consult with his family before signing a new deal.

Pep Guardiola reacts on the sideline

DAILY RECORD

Layvin Kurzawa has emerged as a possible Celtic left-back option for Brendan Rodgers on Deadline Day.

Jefte won't be joining Rangers this month - but the Ibrox side have 'reached a pact' to sign him in the summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen could make a shock move for legendary veteran boss Neil Warnock.

Neil Warnock has been approached by Aberdeen

Queen's Park are set to sign former Rangers and Liverpool defender Danny Wilson.

Celtic have been dealt fresh injury concerns after Reo Hatate was forced off injured while playing for Japan.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, WSL, tennis, darts and more