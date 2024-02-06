FA Cup: Southampton book fifth-round trip to Liverpool as Leeds secure spot in extra-time

Southampton forward Sekou Mara's quickfire second-half double in the 3-0 FA Cup replay victory over Watford booked a fifth-round trip to Liverpool.

The Championship high-fliers extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 matches when Che Adams teed up the 21-year-old Frenchman in the 52nd minute.

Mara, who had been linked with Sheffield United in the January transfer window after making just one league start this season, doubled his tally six minutes later with his fifth goal in nine appearances, before Adams wrapped things up 14 minutes from time.

Image: Russell Martin celebrates Southampton's FA Cup fourth-round win

Coventry coasted to a home tie against non-league Maidstone after three goals inside nine second-half minutes dispatched Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday 4-1.

Kasey Palmer's early opener for the hosts had been cancelled out by Bailey Cadamarteri's 10th-minute equaliser but the game turned immediately after half-time as Callum O'Hare scored twice, with Haji Wright adding the fourth.

Image: Wilfried Gnonto celebrates his goal for Leeds

Extra-time goals from Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter helped secure Leeds a 4-1 victory at Plymouth and trip to Premier League opposition in either Chelsea or Aston Villa.

Wilfried Gnonto's 66th-minute strike had put the visitors ahead on a wet and windy night at Home Park but the lead lasted just 12 minutes before Brendan Galloway equalised.

Summerville cut in from the left to curl home right-footed midway through the first extra period and then set up Rutter to scuff home the decisive third in the 111th minute, with Ryan Hardie's own goal at a corner completing the scoring.