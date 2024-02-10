FREE STREAM: Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Un-named Video

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen host second-placed Bayern Munich in a huge top-of-the-table clash.

Bayern are two points behind having won six of their last seven league games while Leverkusen are yet to lose in their 20 matches so far.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.