FREE STREAM: Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga with our free stream; kick-off 5.30pm

Saturday 10 February 2024 07:57, UK

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen host second-placed Bayern Munich in a huge top-of-the-table clash.

Bayern are two points behind having won six of their last seven league games while Leverkusen are yet to lose in their 20 matches so far.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.

