Harrogate's Simon Weaver: English football's longest-serving manager on tactical and technical shifts in game

Simon Weaver and Harrogate Town… two things that have been synonymous with one another for more than 14 years.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City defender took charge of The Sulphurites in the summer of 2009 and has guided the club from the Football Conference North to League Two.

Image: Simon Weaver

"I might be the longest-serving EFL manager, but I'm not the oldest. Would you believe it?" Weaver, still just 46, tells Sky Sports with a smile.

"Hopefully I've got many years still ahead in the role, because I'm loving it more now than ever!"

Picking up the Sky Bet Manager of the Month award for League Two following a terrific January which saw them pick up 10 points from four games, Weaver revealed his delight at their tremendous start to 2024.

Image: Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has been named Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month

"It's been a joy to watch recently, from our perspective", he says. "We've had some gritty away results, away wins, in particular that have laid the foundations for that confidence to enable us to grow."

One key player who enjoyed a fruitful January was winger Abraham Odoh, who picked up two goals and two assists in those four games.

Image: Harrogate Town winger Abraham Odoh has excelled since the turn of the year

"His season is continuing to get better," says Weaver. "His effort levels are relentless. A fair few wingers can sometimes be whimsical but this guy isn't. He's a gritty winger."

"He provides so much energy out of possession, but on the ball he's had magical moments. We're delighted with his progress."

With several key players departing the club recently, including defender Kayne Ramsey and forward Luke Armstrong, Weaver took his opportunity in January to dip into the market, bringing in some new recruits to try and continue the club's upwards trajectory.

"Ramsey and Armstrong were integral figures for that time when they were in the team," admits Weaver.

"It's no good if we let people go and have no one to come in as a good replacement. The new signings like Tom Bloxam and Derrick Abu have come and already looked good in training."

Image: Weaver has been in charge of Harrogate Town for nearly 15 years

Harrogate was where Weaver began his managerial career in 2009, and he is still there more than 5,000 days later. It is quite the staggering tenure, particularly in the context of the modern game.

It is the transparency between himself and the club that has seen Weaver stay committed and driven for such a long period.

"I've been encouraged by the progression year on year by the club," he says. "It's important that things are aligned on and off the pitch.

"I don't think we've hit a ceiling yet."

With the rapid and forever-changing landscape of football, Weaver has seen it all in his time at the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stockport and Harrogate.

"I think the game's evolved on the pitch tactically," he says. "The way this generation are more developed technically has filtered down from the Premier League. The category one academies in particular have produced players that are technically more advanced than 10 or 15 years ago.

"This has developed and evolved the tactics throughout the leagues. In League Two, formations used to be 3-5-2, or 4-4-2 systems. Now, every manager has come up with different ways of playing and different tactics."

While players have physically and technically developed, Weaver also notes the value he has seen in the advancement of the mental side of the game.

Image: Weaver's side will look to continue their fine January form if they have any hopes of finishing in the League Two playoff places

"Psychology plays a huge factor in players' performance levels, at all levels," he says. "There's a difference between going into a game, embracing the moment and actually looking at things from an opportunistic point of view, as opposed to just playing for survival.

"You can recognise players that really don't want the ball and those that do. When everybody's singing from the same hymn sheet, then suddenly you can be a lot more creative as a team and build attacks. Then there's a sort of state of happiness throughout the team."

After nearly 15 years in charge, it seems Weaver continues to be as fresh and enthusiastic as ever.