Chelsea vs Man City: Nathalie Bjorn out to deny Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw another hat-trick as top two in WSL meet

Chelsea defender Nathalie Bjorn has issued a warning to Man City forward Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw that she won't be allowed to repeat her hat-trick heroics against her when the Women's Super League's top two teams meet on Friday night.

The last time Bjorn came up against WSL top scorer Shaw was in Everton colours, as the City forward scored three in a 4-1 win in December.

Since then, the Swedish defender completed a January transfer window move to the WSL leaders, who take on City at Kingsmeadow.

"Bunny is a really good football player. She's strong, good in the air, good at turning. So it will be a tough game," Bjorn told Sky Sports.

"It's good that I've played against her a few times, so I know what kind of player she is.

"Last time I played against her she scored a hat-trick, that will not happen on Friday."

Shaw's City go to Chelsea on a 10-match winning run in all competitions and lie three points behind the leaders.

However, the Blues are on a good run themselves having won their last nine in all competitions. They have also only conceded once while new signing Bjorn has been on the pitch.

Focus will turn to how the Swedish defender can help stop City's firing attack, which also includes Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly.

Asked how she deals with the individual battle against a striker like Shaw, Bjorn replied: "Like any other game. They are very good players and are so good at what they do.

"But other than that, before a game like this I just prepare how I would in any game and think about myself and what I can do to help my team."

Image: Chelsea have conceded just once in the time Bjorn has been on the pitch for the Blues

After Friday's game, Chelsea have a busy March schedule as they try to give Emma Hayes the perfect send-off as they fight for four competitions.

Next month, the Blues have a League Cup semi-final with Man City, an FA Cup quarter-final away at Bjorn's former club Everton, a Champions League last-eight tie with Ajax - plus another WSL heavyweight clash with Arsenal, live on Sky Sports on March 15.

