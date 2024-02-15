Man Utd: Erik ten Hag's squad cost record-breaking £1.2bn last season | Premier League clubs dominate rankings

Manchester United had the most expensive football squad ever assembled last season, according to a new UEFA report.

The findings reveal Erik ten Hag's squad cost a staggering £1.2bn in transfer fees last term, when this side secured a third-place finish in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup and finished runners-up in the FA Cup.

However, United have struggled this season, crashing out of the Champions League and currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table after a recent upturn in form.

The record-breaking figure includes huge fees splashed out on Antony (£86m), Harry Maguire (£80m), Jadon Sancho (£73m) and Casemiro (£70m) - but excludes several expensive acquisitions signed last summer, who arrived after the 2022/23 financial year.

European and domestic champions Manchester City sit second in the rankings with a squad cost of £1.1bn, followed by Chelsea (£927.2m, *2021/22 financial year), Real Madrid (£881.9m) and Paris Saint-Germain (£802.4m).

In terms of Chelsea, that total is likely to explode for 2022/23 given the Blues have spent £1bn on new signings since it was calculated, having undertaken a record-breaking transfer splurge after Todd Boehly bought the club.

Liverpool (£774.1m) rank sixth in the table, with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal (seventh with £761.3m), Tottenham (ninth with £569.7m), Newcastle (12th with £464.5m), Aston Villa (15th with £427.7m) and West Ham (17th with £378.9m) among the top 20.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What about revenue?

In terms of revenue, Real Madrid took top spot with £719m over the financial year, followed by Manchester City (£715m), Barcelona (£697m) and Paris Saint-Germain (£690m).

Manchester United (£639m) remained among the thick of it in fifth spot - slipping one place from the previous year - while Liverpool (£584m), Tottenham (£541m), Chelsea (£504m), Arsenal (£458m), Newcastle (£246m), West Ham (£235m) and Brighton (£226m) all featured in the top 20.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...