Luke Shaw: Manchester United defender to be out for months with leg injury

Manchester United hope defender Luke Shaw will be back before the end of the season despite a leg injury set to rule him out for a few months.

Shaw came off during the first half in United's victory at Luton on Sunday just a week after he was replaced at half-time against Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old missed the first three months of the season through injury and is now set to play little part in United's final 13 Premier League games as they bid to secure a top-four finish.

Shaw is also set to miss England's friendlies with Brazil and Belgium next month with their Euro 2024 campaign starting against Serbia on June 16.

"Further assessment is still needed to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months," a United statement said.

A long injury lay-off deals a major blow to United's hopes of a top-four finish.

Shaw has been out for most of the season, while United's other left-back option Tyrell Malacia has not played since June 2023.

United took the decision in January to exercise the break-clause in Sergio Regulion's loan from Spurs, under the impression Shaw would be available.

That has now backfired with manager Erik ten Hag without any fit and available senior left-backs in his squad, raising questions about their handling of Shaw and Reguilon.

Alvaro Fernandez, another left-sided defender, was loaned to Portuguese club Benfica in January after being recalled from Granada.

The deal for the 20-year-old will become permanent if he plays a certain number of games.

