Europa League and Conference League round-up: AC MIlan and Roma through but Eintracht Frankfurt dumped out

Rounding up all of Thursday's action as the Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 line-ups were confirmed....

AC Milan reached the last 16 of the Europa League despite a 3-2 defeat at Rennes, who were inspired by Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick.

The 30-year-old put Rennes in front on three separate occasions, but goals from Luka Jovic and Rafael Leao in France ensured Milan progressed after winning the home leg 3-0.

Milan are joined in the last 16 by Serie A rivals Roma, who overcame Feyenoord on penalties after both legs ended 1-1.

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini cancelled out Santiago Gimenez's early opener to send the game to extra-time and penalties.

Romelu Lukaku missed his spot kick - but he was the only Roma player to misfire, with Nikola Zalewski stepping up to score the winning penalty.

Benfica also secured their place in the next round after holding Toulouse to a 0-0 draw in France, with the Portuguese side's 2-1 victory last week enough to win the tie.

Viktor Gyokeres scored as Sporting joined their Lisbon neighbours in the last 16 after a 1-1 home draw against Young Boys, which finalised a 4-2 aggregate win.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ismaila Sarr and Geoffrey Kondogbia secured Marseille a 3-1 home win against Shakhtar Donetsk, moving the Ligue 1 side through with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Marseille reached the last 16 of the Europa League

The result marked a successful start to life at Marseille for Jean-Louis Gasset, the 70-year-old manager who replaced the sacked Gennaro Gattuso earlier this week.

Kaan Ahyan's 70th-minute red card was the key to Galatasaray's collapse away to Sparta Prague, with the Czech side overcoming last week's defeat with a 4-1 victory in the home leg.

Ahyan's dismissal came with the scores at 1-1 but Sparta went on to score three late goals to secure a last-16 place.

Freiburg moved into the last 16 thanks to an extra-time victory at home to Lens.

Roland Sallai's stoppage-time strike made the scores 2-2 on aggregate and forced an extra 30 minutes for the Bundesliga side, before Michael Gregoritsch fired in the decisive goal in the 99th minute.

Qarabag moved past Braga in a dramatic encounter in Baku. The hosts held a two-goal lead from the first leg but goals from Roger Fernandes and Alvaro Djalo took the game into extra-time.

Matheus Silva's goal for Qarabag was cancelled out by Simon Banza's 115th-minute penalty. But, with the tie poised for a shootout, Neriman Axundzade scored a 122nd-minute goal for Qarabag to secure a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Ajax through as Frankfurt slip up

Image: Ajax were second best away to Bodo-Glimt but earned a crucial win

Kenneth Taylor scored a late winner in extra-time to send Ajax - who were second best to Bodo/Glimt throughout - into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Josip Sutalo was sent off for the visitors after Steven Bergwijn's opener, with Bodo/Glimt's Albert Gronbaek also dismissed in the second half.

Patrick Berg's late goal took the game to extra-time but Taylor's winner settled the tie in the favour of Ajax, who were without Jordan Henderson - meaning his wait for a first win with his new club continues.

Eintracht Frankfurt slumped to a 2-1 home defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise, with the Belgian side progressing 4-3 on aggregate.

Real Betis' defeat in the home leg proved costly as they were knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb after only managing a 1-1 draw in Croatia.

Olympiakos reached the last 16 as they followed up their 1-0 home win in the first leg with victory by the same scoreline away to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Norwegian side Molde cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Legia Warsaw - a result that confirmed a comprehensive 6-2 aggregate win.

Austrian club Sturm Graz backed up their 4-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava in the first leg with a 1-0 win against their 10-player opponents in Slovakia.

Servette were able to qualify for the last 16, with Timothe Cognat's sixth-minute goal enough for the Swiss side to progress at the expense of Ludogorets.

