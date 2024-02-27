Jack Butland: Rangers goalkeeper in contention for England recall ahead of friendlies vs Brazil and Belgium

Rangers' Jack Butland has nine England caps but last played for his country in September 2018; the 30-year-old has kept 17 clean sheets in 27 Scottish Premiership matches for the Gers this season; England face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies at Wembley in March ahead of Euro 2024
Tuesday 27 February 2024 13:41, UK
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland is in contention to be recalled by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, Sky Sports News has been told.
Butland has nine England caps but last played for his country more than five years ago in September 2018.
The 30-year-old has been in outstanding form for Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, keeping 17 clean sheets in 27 league matches and propelling his side above Celtic. He has faced 63 shots, conceding 13 goals from an expected goals on target total of 17.33.
With Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale having not featured in the Premier League since November and Newcastle's Nick Pope not expected to return from shoulder surgery for another month at least, Butland's name has come to the fore in Southgate's selection discussions.
Butland turns 31 in a fortnight and has remained in contact with Southgate and other FA officials.
When England travelled north to play Scotland in a friendly at Hampden Park last September, Butland took it upon himself to go and meet with Southgate and the rest of the squad while they prepared at Rangers' training ground.
England's goalkeeping coach, Martyn Margetson, has kept close tabs on him and is sent weekly videos so he can review his form.
Butland has made no secret of his ambition to add to his nine England caps, having been Jordan Pickford's deputy at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.
England play friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley in just over three weeks, with Pickford Southgate's first-choice keeper and Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone as his understudy.
Ironically, Johnstone's form for Place led to Butland being released from Selhurst Park in June. He went on to sign a four-year contract at Ibrox until 2027 and has gone on to become a fans' favourite.
Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)
Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)
Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)
