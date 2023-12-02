England's Euro 2024 fixtures, dates and potential route for tournament in Germany

We look at England's Euro 2024 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.

England will face Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in their Euro 2024 group next summer.

Gareth Southgate's side face a replay of their Euro 2020 semi-final against the Danes in Group C, having won 2-1 after extra-time in July 2021 before eventually losing to Italy in the final.

England's first game on Sunday June 16 sees them travel to Gelsenkirchen to take on Serbia, who finished second in qualifying Group G behind Hungary, and who they have not faced since their split with Montenegro in 2006.

They then take on Denmark four days later in Frankfurt before rounding off their group on Tuesday June 25 in Cologne against Slovenia, who they previously beat in a must-win final group game at World Cup 2010 to reach the knockout stages.

Here are England's Euro 2024 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages...

Euro 2024 groups in full Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D: Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia, Netherlands, Austria, France

Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia, Netherlands, Austria, France Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland

Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland Group F:Turkey, Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic

Group stage

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams go through

Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

England’s potential route to the final as group winners… If all results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings England’s opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Sunday June 30 - England vs Austria/Romania/Turkey (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)



Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Italy (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)



Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs England; kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs England; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

England’s potential route to the final as group runners-up… If England finish second in Group C but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Three Lions’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 - Germany vs England (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs England (MHPArena, Stuttgart)



Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – England vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – England vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Round of 16

If England finish first in Group C...

Sunday June 30 : Group C winners vs third-placed side in Group D/E/F (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

If England finish second in Group C...

Saturday June 29 - Group A winners vs Group C runners-up (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams...

One of:

Monday July 1 - Group F winner vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Tuesday July 2 - Group E winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Quarter-finals

If England finish first in Group C and win round of 16 game...

Saturday July 6 (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

If England finish second in Group C and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 5 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Saturday July 6 (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Semi-finals

If England finish first in Group C, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If England finish second in Group C, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

One of:

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

And finally, the final...

Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)