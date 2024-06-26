Euro 2024 fixtures, schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about summer tournament in Germany

From fixtures and results to live group tables and the knockout bracket, keep track of the schedule at this summer's tournament.

Euro 2024 knockout fixtures

The schedule for the last 16 at Euro 2024 is now complete. Here's the current state of play with the group stage now complete:

It's time for the knockout stages... The tournament now moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties - including extra-time and penalties if necessary - until two sides reach the final on July 14 in Berlin.

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

37 Germany vs Denmark (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

38 Switzerland vs Italy (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)﻿

Sunday June 30

39 Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

40 England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm UK time)﻿

Monday July 1

41 Portugal vs Slovenia (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

42 France vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)﻿

Tuesday July 2

43 Romania vs Netherlands (Munich, kick-off 5pm UK time)

44 Austria vs Turkey (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

45 Spain or Georgia vs Germany or Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

46 Portugal or Slovenia vs France or Belgium (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)﻿

Saturday July 6

47 Romania or Netherlands vs Austria or Turkey (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)

48 England or Slovakia vs Switzerland or Italy (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

49 Spain/Georgia/Germany/Denmark vs Portugal/Slovenia/ France/Belgium (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday July 10

50 Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Turkey vs England/Slovakia/Switzerland/Italy (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

Euro 2024 final

Sunday July 14

Winners of Game 49 vs Winners of Game 50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Euro 2024 groups and latest standings

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Third-place table

Euro 2024 results

Group stage



Friday June 14

Germany 5-1 Scotland

Saturday June 15

Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Spain 3-0 Croatia

Italy 2-1 Albania

Sunday June 16

Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Serbia 0-1 England

Monday June 17

Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Austria 0-1 France

Tuesday June 18

Turkey 3-1 Georgia

Portugal 2-1 Czech Republic

Wednesday June 19

Croatia 2-2 Albania

Germany 2-0 Hungary

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

Thursday June 20

Slovenia 1-1 Serbia

Denmark 1-1 England

Spain 1-0 Italy

Friday June 21

Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine

Poland 1-3 Austria

Netherlands 0-0 France

Saturday June 22

Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

Turkey 0-3 Portugal

Belgium 2-0 Romania

Sunday June 23

Switzerland 1-1 Germany

Scotland 0-1 Hungary

Monday June 24

Croatia 1-1 Italy

Albania 0-1 Spain

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands 2-3 Austria

France 1-1 Poland

England 0-0 Slovenia

Denmark 0-0 Serbia

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia 1-1 Romania

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

Czech Republic 1-2 Turkey

Georgia 2-0 Portugal

Rest days on June 27 and 28