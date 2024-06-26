Euro 2024 fixtures, schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about summer tournament in Germany

Live group tables, third place standings and last 16 confirmed games; Knockout stages get underway on Saturday; England take on Slovakia on Sunday (kick-off 5pm); Euro 2024 final takes place in Berlin on July 14
Wednesday 26 June 2024 22:53, UK
From fixtures and results to live group tables and the knockout bracket, keep track of the schedule at this summer's tournament.
The schedule for the last 16 at Euro 2024 is now complete. Here's the current state of play with the group stage now complete:
The tournament now moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties - including extra-time and penalties if necessary - until two sides reach the final on July 14 in Berlin.
Saturday June 29
37 Germany vs Denmark (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)
38 Switzerland vs Italy (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)
Sunday June 30
39 Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)
40 England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm UK time)
Monday July 1
41 Portugal vs Slovenia (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)
42 France vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)
Tuesday July 2
43 Romania vs Netherlands (Munich, kick-off 5pm UK time)
44 Austria vs Turkey (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)
Rest days on 3 and 4 July
Friday July 5
45 Spain or Georgia vs Germany or Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)
46 Portugal or Slovenia vs France or Belgium (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)
Saturday July 6
47 Romania or Netherlands vs Austria or Turkey (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)
48 England or Slovakia vs Switzerland or Italy (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)
Rest days on 7 and 8 July
Tuesday July 9
49 Spain/Georgia/Germany/Denmark vs Portugal/Slovenia/ France/Belgium (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)
Wednesday July 10
50 Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Turkey vs England/Slovakia/Switzerland/Italy (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)
Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13
Sunday July 14
Winners of Game 49 vs Winners of Game 50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)
Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
Third-place table
Group stage
Friday June 14
Germany 5-1 Scotland
Saturday June 15
Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
Spain 3-0 Croatia
Italy 2-1 Albania
Sunday June 16
Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Slovenia 1-1 Denmark
Serbia 0-1 England
Monday June 17
Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Belgium 0-1 Slovakia
Austria 0-1 France
Tuesday June 18
Turkey 3-1 Georgia
Portugal 2-1 Czech Republic
Wednesday June 19
Croatia 2-2 Albania
Germany 2-0 Hungary
Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
Thursday June 20
Slovenia 1-1 Serbia
Denmark 1-1 England
Spain 1-0 Italy
Friday June 21
Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine
Poland 1-3 Austria
Netherlands 0-0 France
Saturday June 22
Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic
Turkey 0-3 Portugal
Belgium 2-0 Romania
Sunday June 23
Switzerland 1-1 Germany
Scotland 0-1 Hungary
Monday June 24
Croatia 1-1 Italy
Albania 0-1 Spain
Tuesday June 25
Netherlands 2-3 Austria
France 1-1 Poland
England 0-0 Slovenia
Denmark 0-0 Serbia
Wednesday June 26
Slovakia 1-1 Romania
Ukraine 0-0 Belgium
Czech Republic 1-2 Turkey
Georgia 2-0 Portugal
Rest days on June 27 and 28