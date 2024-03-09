Premier League predictions: Malo Gusto to be Chelsea's assist king against Newcastle

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a weekend of winners, is back to unleash his insight and betting analysis on Chelsea vs Newcastle on Monday Night Football.

Chelsea vs Newcastle, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

To be a top-class full-back in the modern day you need to be a creative force. Malo Gusto has been showing signs since the turn of the year that Chelsea just may have one on their hands. Of all their summer acquisitions, the 20-year-old could turn out to be their shrewdest purchase at just £26m.

He's become the first name on the Chelsea teamsheet in recent weeks with his pace, guile and deadly crossing accuracy becoming a huge weapon for Mauricio Pochettino.

Image: Malo Gusto is Chelsea's assist king

Since December 23, Gusto has created 17 chances from open play for his team-mates, averaging at just over two per 90.

That output has led to him registering three assists, including sending in a beauty of a cross for Nicolas Jackson to head home against Brentford. With Newcastle vulnerable down the left flank, Gusto is going to be to the fore. In a game that should see goals flow at both ends, Gusto's assist prices are very tempting, especially in the assist-goalscorer market.

He is 9/1 to assist a goal for Cole Palmer and 14/1 to assist a goal for Jackson.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2