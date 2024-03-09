Premier League predictions: Malo Gusto to be Chelsea's assist king against Newcastle

Watch free Premier League highlights of all matches just after full-time; watch Chelsea vs Newcastle all live on Sky Sports
Sunday 10 March 2024 18:35, UK
Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a weekend of winners, is back to unleash his insight and betting analysis on Chelsea vs Newcastle on Monday Night Football.
To be a top-class full-back in the modern day you need to be a creative force. Malo Gusto has been showing signs since the turn of the year that Chelsea just may have one on their hands. Of all their summer acquisitions, the 20-year-old could turn out to be their shrewdest purchase at just £26m.
He's become the first name on the Chelsea teamsheet in recent weeks with his pace, guile and deadly crossing accuracy becoming a huge weapon for Mauricio Pochettino.
Since December 23, Gusto has created 17 chances from open play for his team-mates, averaging at just over two per 90.
That output has led to him registering three assists, including sending in a beauty of a cross for Nicolas Jackson to head home against Brentford. With Newcastle vulnerable down the left flank, Gusto is going to be to the fore. In a game that should see goals flow at both ends, Gusto's assist prices are very tempting, especially in the assist-goalscorer market.
He is 9/1 to assist a goal for Cole Palmer and 14/1 to assist a goal for Jackson.