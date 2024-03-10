Liverpool 1-1 Man City: Should Reds have had a late penalty for Jeremy Doku challenge on Alexis Mac Allister?

Liverpool were not given a penalty by VAR in the final minute of their pulsating 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Super Sunday.

In the final minute of the match, Jeremy Doku challenged Alexis Mac Allister in the penalty area as City defended a corner - and appeared to catch the Liverpool No 10 in the chest.

Referee Michael Oliver waved away the call and VAR Stuart Atwell took a long look at the decision - and opted to stick with the on-field call.

According to Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury, who could hear the VAR officials discussing the incident, Doku was adjudged to have challenged the ball in a "reasonable" position.

The draw means Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points to Arsenal in the title race, leaving the Gunners top of the table on goal difference with ten rounds of games remaining.

However, Sky Sports pundit and former Premier League referee Mike Dean felt Doku was "very, very fortunate" not to concede a spot kick.

Reacting to the incident live at Anfield, Dean said: "It is a massive decision for the VAR. He got a tiny touch on the ball but the follow-through caught him full in the rib cage. I wouldn't be surprised if they sent the referee to the screen."

When the check was complete, Dean said: "He played the ball first and I am guessing they're saying the follow-through is a normal coming together. He is very, very fortunate in my opinion there, Doku."

Image: VAR took a long took at the decision before the on-field decision of 'no penalty' stood

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville added: "He [Doku] is a very, very lucky boy. I thought he was in trouble."

