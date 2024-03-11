Ederson: Man City goalkeeper a major doubt to face Arsenal in Premier League title showdown

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is facing up to four weeks out with the leg injury he sustained against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Brazilian was forced off in the second half of the 1-1 draw shortly after colliding with Darwin Nunez which had resulted in Liverpool's equalising penalty.

Ederson is now due to miss three to four weeks, making him a major doubt for the Premier League game against league leaders Arsenal on March 31, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Man City then play Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium before travelling to face Crystal Palace.

City are third in the league after the draw at Anfield, a point behind Liverpool and the table-topping Gunners.

Man City fixtures

Man City vs Newcastle - FA Cup quarter-final - Saturday March 16

Man City vs Arsenal - Premier League - Sunday March 31

Man City vs Aston Villa - Premier League - April 3

Crystal Palace vs Man City - Premier League - April 6

Man City vs Luton - Premier League - April 13

Tottenham vs Man City - Premier League - April 20

