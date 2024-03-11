Ederson: Man City goalkeeper a major doubt to face Arsenal in Premier League title showdown

Ederson is facing up to four weeks out with a leg injury which puts his availability to face Arsenal at the end of the month in doubt; Brazilian was forced off after colliding with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in conceding a penalty at Anfield on Sunday
Monday 11 March 2024 17:42, UK
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is facing up to four weeks out with the leg injury he sustained against Liverpool on Sunday.
The Brazilian was forced off in the second half of the 1-1 draw shortly after colliding with Darwin Nunez which had resulted in Liverpool's equalising penalty.
Ederson is now due to miss three to four weeks, making him a major doubt for the Premier League game against league leaders Arsenal on March 31, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.
Man City then play Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium before travelling to face Crystal Palace.
City are third in the league after the draw at Anfield, a point behind Liverpool and the table-topping Gunners.
