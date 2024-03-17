FREE STREAM: Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream! | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho is aiming to score for the third consecutive time for Dortmund when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Sancho scores his first league goal since returning to the club on loan from Manchester United in a 2-1 victory at Bremen last weekend.

The 23-year-old winger then netted again in Dortmund's 2-0 win over PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Sancho returned to the club in January on loan until the end of the season after an unhappy stint at Manchester United, where he fell out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho played for Dortmund from 2017 to 2021 before a big-money move to United, where he scored just 12 times in 82 appearances.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.