Greater Manchester Police said: "Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly"; Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford

Eight arrested and one charged after tragedy chanting during Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup tie at Old Trafford

Greater Manchester Police say one person has been charged among eight arrests following an instance of tragedy chanting during Manchester United vs Liverpool.

Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, Silver Commander for the match, said: "I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters who came along to enjoy what turned out to be an intense game right to the very last minute.

"Thanks as well to all our officers and partners involved in the operation yesterday who contributed to what was a fantastic FA Cup tie.

"The arrests made were the result of us taking a proactive, zero-tolerance approach to ensure that genuine supporters and spectators were able to enjoy the match safely.

"GMP can confirm that a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with tragedy chanting. Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.

"We held a supporter group meeting with both sets of fans prior to the match and both groups agreed that tragedy chanting was totally unacceptable. GMP will clamp down on this and arrest those who engage in such behaviour, regardless of what team they support.

"We are also aware of footage circulating on social media of a Manchester United supporter engaging in tragedy chanting. No arrest has been made yet but GMP are working with both clubs to identify the individual in connection with this incident.

"I hope that these arrests will act as a deterrent to anyone attending future games."

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: "GMP can confirm that an arrest has been made in connection with tragedy chanting at the Manchester United v Liverpool fixture this afternoon [Sunday March 17].

"Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly. We are all familiar with fans taunting their opponents at football matches, but this is generally done in good humour and without offence. The incidents today crossed the line of what is acceptable, and we will work closely with both clubs to identify anyone responsible for committing offences during the event."

The Football Association condemned the tragedy chanting and vowed to liaise with police over the matter.

An FA statement read: "We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today's FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police.

"We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out. It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game.

"It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces."

Manchester United said they were fully supportive of statements issued by The FA and GMP.

Ahead of the fixture United reiterated the comments made by Erik ten Hag in a joint statement with Jurgen Klopp last season where both managers collectively called for an end to this behaviour.

Two fans in the away section were also arrested for throwing pyros, with one landing on the South Stand disabled platform among supporters.