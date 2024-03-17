 Skip to content

Donyell Malen: Man Utd and Liverpool to battle over PSV forward - Paper Talk

Plus: Marcus Rashford is set to snub a potential move to PSG - and stay at Manchester United; Celtic have reportedly made a "concrete offer" for RKC Waalwijk star Etienne Vaessen

Sunday 17 March 2024 23:01, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to do battle over PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, according to reports.

THE SUN

Marcus Rashford is set to snub a potential move to PSG - and stay at Manchester United.

Blackburn's owners say they are not looking to sell the club - despite problems getting cash out of India.

West Ham boss David Moyes is planning a new bid for Manchester United and England centre-half Harry Maguire in the summer.

INDEPENDENT

An investigation found nine Premier League players escaped sanction despite testing positive for banned substances last season.

DAILY STAR

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi appeared to try and kick a fan in the head amid a pitch invasion following Fenerbahce's victory at Trabzonspor.

Cole Palmer is set for a bumper pay rise at Chelsea.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have reportedly made a "concrete offer" for RKC Waalwijk star Etienne Vaessen with the goalkeeper approaching the end of his contract.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Warnock is on standby for yet another return to management.

