Lyon Women 4-1 Benfica Women (agg 6-2): French side reach Champions League semi-finals for record 13th time

Lyon advanced to the Women's Champions League semi-finals for a record 13th time after a 4-1 win over Benfica.

Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani scored two goals each as record eight-time champions Lyon won 6-2 on aggregate at Groupama Stadium after a 2-1 first leg win in Portugal.

Cascarino's goal in the first leg had set up Lyon's comeback win after trailing 1-0 at half-time of that match. And she tightened the French champions' control of the tie when she opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of the second leg with a long-range chip to put Lyon ahead on the night.

Marie-Yasmine Alidou evened the score two minutes later, but Cascarino restored the home team's lead with a powerful effort from distance in the 51st.

Diani put Lyon 3-1 ahead in the first minute of stoppage time and scored her second five minutes later.

Lyon were playing in the quarter-finals for a record-equalling 15th time, while Benfica became the first Portuguese team to advance to this stage.

Lyon last won the trophy in 2022 and will play either Hacken or Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

The home-and-away semi-finals will be played on April 20-21 and 27-28.